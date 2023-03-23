OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G getting closer and closer: certified in Singapore

- Advertisement -

The launch of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is getting closer and closer: in the past few hours the device has been spotted on the IMDA database, the body that certifies radio equipment (similar to TENAA in China and FCC in the USA) in Singapore with model code CPH2465. The documentation, at least the one shared by the well-known leaker Mukul Sharma, does not offer further technical details or advances of any kind.

According to what has previously emerged, however, the device should arrive in about a couple of weeks – the precise date should be the April 4th. As the name suggests, it will be an economic range product, characterized by an LCD display (but with refresh at 120Hz) and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip. The datasheet should be as follows (no images yet, but there’s time…):

display: 6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memories: 8/12GB of RAM 128/256GB of storage

connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: lateral

lateral cameras: Front: 16MP rear: 108MP main 2MP macro 2MP bokeh

drums: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh recharge: 67 watts.