OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G getting closer and closer: certified in Singapore

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G getting closer and closer: certified in Singapore

Android

Published on

By Abraham
The launch of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is getting closer and closer: in the past few hours the device has been spotted on the IMDA database, the body that certifies radio equipment (similar to TENAA in China and FCC in the USA) in Singapore with model code CPH2465. The documentation, at least the one shared by the well-known leaker Mukul Sharma, does not offer further technical details or advances of any kind.

 

- Advertisement -

According to what has previously emerged, however, the device should arrive in about a couple of weeks – the precise date should be the April 4th. As the name suggests, it will be an economic range product, characterized by an LCD display (but with refresh at 120Hz) and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chip. The datasheet should be as follows (no images yet, but there’s time…):

  • display: 6.7-inch LCD, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
  • memories:
    • 8/12GB of RAM
    • 128/256GB of storage
  • connectivity: 5G
  • fingerprint sensor: lateral
  • cameras:
    • Front: 16MP
    • rear:
      • 108MP main
      • 2MP macro
      • 2MP bokeh
  • drums: 5,000mAh
  • recharge: 67 watts.

More like this

