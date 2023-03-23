5G News
Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join forces for more effective data migration

By Abraham
When you buy a new smartphone, the first thing you are faced with is the initial setup, certainly the longest and most tedious part which, at times, can take several hours to complete, especially when changing operating systems, going from Android to iOS or vice versa, or when changing manufacturers.

Fortunately most manufacturers found a way to make first time setup easier of a new device in order to immediately find everything in the right place, ordered, with the folders that contain our applications and with all the accounts ready to be used, sometimes without even entering the password.

Problems, as mentioned, arise when switching from one manufacturer to another. In this case, in fact, there are still backup recovery options integrated into the operating systems or third-party apps that do not allow a perfect 1:1 copy but are limited only to importing accounts (to be activated with a password), photos, videos, contacts, histories, and some apps that aren’t rearranged into folders anyway.


A COMMON TRANSFER SYSTEM

OnePlus, images and specifications of the first “top” without Alert Slider

A news that arrived from China in the last few hours had initially sparked a thread of hope for a much more complete and accurate data transfer solution from one smartphone to another but we will probably still have to wait.

What they announced today the top 3 Chinese manufacturers – Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo – is a new common solution that will make it easier to transfer data between their smartphones, which is more complex in China since Google services are missing and, consequently, a common and effective backup and recovery system. Oppo would have confirmed that this feature it will be limited to China only for now.

It is not the first time that these three big brands have collaborated with each other. In 2019, intact, a consortium called the Inter-Transfer Alliance was established aimed at developing a common protocol for fast file transfer, similar to Apple’s AirDrop. Subsequently, Google itself integrated the “Nearby Share” function into its operating system, which facilitates the transfer of files between Android smartphones of different brands.

