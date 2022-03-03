OmniEdge, to access your Intranet from the Internet using P2P

Accessing the company network from the home computer, or allowing home devices to be accessed from outside, requires solutions with a high level of security. VPNs are generally used, with access rules and many other tools that prevent access to unwanted people, but there is another way to do it, and they present it from OmniEdge.

It is a solution that allows P2P connection through a virtual network. Devices connect to each other directly, without going through a VPN server, without having a public IP that other people can access.

With the free version at omniedge.io, it requires the installation of a program on the computers that want to communicate, and we can access them from an already created virtual network or from one that we make ourselves.

They tell us that the easiest way to manage and connect computers is to put them all in one room and connect them with an Ethernet cable with a fixed IP, which is the LAN of all life. Now OmniEdge brings the old LAN (intranet) to the Internet, offering a private network like a LAN.

They ensure that they offer high security with P2P MESH Networks, end-to-end encrypted by Two-fish, AES128 and other resources that they present on their website, including double authentication taking into account the RGPD. It is a high-speed solution by offering direct end-to-end connection, with latency improved by up to 50% compared to traditional VPN networks. When it comes to performance, it has cross-platform compatibility connecting the widest range of operating systems and IoT devices.

Users can run the product on different devices, be it Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Linux, or routers, or on a variety of different public clouds, and can manage all registered devices on one dashboard, no matter where they are, with a private end-to-end encrypted network, allowing users to access their own devices.

Setup is simple, takes just a few minutes, and you can choose from several different methods to activate your devices.

A good idea for times where privacy requires new solutions.