Wear OS watches will have Google Maps offline

During the Samsung event, the team mentioned some new features that we will see in Wear OS in the coming months.

More multimedia applications, a new Google Play and the possibility of using Google Maps on the smartwatch without depending on the mobile.

Wear OS will have Google Maps

Although we can have Google Maps on a smartwatch with Wear OS, it has a limitation: we can only have its dynamics if we have it connected to the mobile. A problem that will soon have a solution.

During the presentation of the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Björn Kilbur shared some of the news that will come to Wear OS in the coming months. He mentioned that more media apps are coming to Wear OS this year, so users will be able to enjoy new experiences from Deezer and SoundCloud, for example.

Users will also have a new Google Play that will come with an improved home page and personalized app recommendations for the smartwatch. And on the other hand, he mentioned that they plan to give users who use Google Maps an extra, which will save them from having to depend on the mobile to use the app from the clock.

Yes, Wear OS will finally be able to offer Google Maps offline. So if you don’t have an internet connection or don’t want to depend on your mobile, you can use Maps’ offline mode. At the moment, they have not given details about the dynamics of this new option that Google Maps will offer, but they have made it clear that it will be a novelty that will be implemented this year.

It may work in the same way as the Google Maps mobile app, which allows you to have an offline mode by previously downloading the maps, but Google has not released any information so far. So we will have to wait to have more news about this new possibility that Wear OS will offer its users.