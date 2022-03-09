Samsung suddenly drops poker: Galaxy A23, A13 4G, M33 and M23 official

Without too many proclamations, Samsung has formalized the founding pillars in one fell swoop medium-low range from the Galaxy range: they are Galaxy A23 4G, A13 4G, M33 and M23. Four smartphones that, according to colleagues from galaxyclub.nl, they should arrive in Europealthough we do not yet know when and at what prices, except for the Galaxy A13 4G which is already listed at a Dutch retailer: 189 euros for the 4 + 64 GB variant, 209 euros for the 4 + 128 GB variant.

Samsung has also been vague on the technical features front, so let’s make a summary of the features available to us: below are the technical data sheets (albeit partial).

GALAXY A23 4G AND GALAXY A13 4G – SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy A23 4G in launch colors

chip : A23 4G: official information not yet available, probable Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 A13 4G: Samsung Exynos 850, 8 nanometers at 2 GHz

: display : 6.6-inch Full HD + TFT LCD (2,408 x 1080 pixels)

: 6.6-inch Full HD + TFT LCD (2,408 x 1080 pixels) memories: A23: 4/6/8 GB of RAM + 64 / 128GB internal A13 4G: 3/4/6 GB of RAM + 32/64/128 GB of expandable storage with microSD

cameras : rear: main 50 MP f / 1.8 + ultra wide 5 MP f / 2.2 + macro 2 MP f / 2.4 + depth 2 MP f / 2.4 front: 8 MP f / 2.2

: battery : 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 25 watts

: interface user: Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12

user: Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 other : NFC, fingerprint reader in the power button, 3.5mm audio jack input

: NFC, fingerprint reader in the power button, 3.5mm audio jack input size And weight : A23: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.44mm, 195 grams A13 4G: 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8mm, 195 grams

And :

Galaxy A13 in launch colors

GALAXY M33 AND GALAXY M23 – SPECIFICATIONS

chip : M33: Samsung Exynos 1200 (not yet official, should have a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz) M23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 8 nanometers at 2.2 GHz

: display : 6.6-inch Full HD + TFT LCD (2,408 x 1080 pixels)

: 6.6-inch Full HD + TFT LCD (2,408 x 1080 pixels) cameras : rear: main 50 MP f / 1.8 M33: 5MP + 2MP + 2MP macro (there is some confusion about this, however) M23: Ultra wide 8MP f / 2.8 + 2MP depth front: 8 MP f / 2.2

: battery : M33: 6,000 mAh M23: 5,000 mAh

: charging : fast at 25 watts

: fast at 25 watts other: 3.5mm audio jack input

Galaxy M23 in launch colors