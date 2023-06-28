Nubia’s Red Magic 8S Pro will be the first Android with 24GB of RAM

- Advertisement -

“24GB of RAM memory could soon become “normal” on an Android smartphone”. This statement was made in the past few hours by the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, according to which the first devices with this amount of RAM are already in the pipeline, practically three times more than a traditional notebook mid-range.

GAMING PHONE WITH 24GB RAM

In his post on the Chinese social network Weibo, the leaker had mentioned OPPO, OnePlus and Realme as one of the first companies to start this new course. Yet, apparently, to open the dance in this sense could be Nubia, a company controlled by ZTE, which will announce next July 5th its new .

We are not talking about rumors, but certain information reported directly in the teasers made by Nubia for the launch of this new, powerful gaming phone. Nubia’s Red Magic 8S Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, with a maximum clock frequency of 3.2 GHz, and 24GB of RAM memory, probably joined by 1TB of storage.

For now, there is no other information on the hardware features that could still be widely shared with the current Red Magic 8 Pro, launched by Nubia at the end of last year and, more recently, also arrived in the “Titanium” version, with a transparent back. after the debut in January on the European market.

LITTLE INFO ON OTHER FEATURES

The Red Magic 8 Pro, in its maximum configuration, has 16 GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The processor is always there Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2. Being a “gaming” smartphone, of course, there are also two 520Hz Shoulder Trigger Buttons with customizable RGB effects.

Among other features of this device we have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1116 x 2480 pixel FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, three rear cameras – one 50MP mainone with 8MP sensor and ultra wide angle lens and one with 2MP with macro lens – and one battery is a dual cell 6000 mAh with fast charging at 65 watts.

Currently, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is on sale at a price of 649 euros in the Matte version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 799 euros for both the Void and Titanium versions with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.