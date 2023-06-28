galaxy m34 5g has been approved by the fcc

- Advertisement -

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G it showed up in the past few hours on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), or the US government agency that deals with telecommunications. And generally when a product starts making the rounds of the various bodies that have to give the authorization to go on the market, the launch is not too far away. Galaxy M34 5G therefore it should be presented shortly although we don’t know when yet.

The smartphone is “late” compared to the classic brand table which provides for a new model about a year after the previous one. Galaxy M33 is a product of March last year, we are now in July and Galaxy M34 has not yet been seen. The project exists though, and judging by the passage from the FCC it will be official soon. Unfortunately, however, the institution does not publish information that offers an overview to the curious, the news is few and not surprising:

The model number of Galaxy M34 5G should be SM-M346B/DS. The rest of the technical picture is currently navigating on sight, no important items have arrived in recent days. Someone whispers that Galaxy M34 5G and A34 5G may look a lot alike, but it seems like a risky prediction given that their respective predecessors have just a few specifics in common. However, if you are curious, here you will find all the details on the Galaxy A34 5G, official since March.

