Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro will be the world’s first mobile phone with 24 GB of RAM

Update (06/27/2023) – MR

In the cell phone industry, manufacturers using Android are constantly battling to bring devices with impressive specs and surreal numbers, such as 200 megapixel cameras and support for 210W fast charging. Now, these numbers will also arrive in RAM, as mentioned in rumors. Nubia will announce the world’s first cell phone with 24 GB of RAM in July, 5th. As per previous leaks, the device will be official as the Red Magic 8S Pro.

Nubia confirmed on its official Weibo account that the Red Magic 8S Pro will be launched with 24GB of RAM. And if you think that this impressive capacity is due to the addition of Virtual RAM, you are wrong. The phone comes with 24GB of physical RAM. There is no doubt that an absurd amount of RAM will help with multitasking, gaming and advanced editing, but the truth is that very few users will be able to use the memory’s full potential. With the novelty, other manufacturers will not leave Nubia alone and will present cell phones with these numbers. The green bubble problem is about to get even worse

Rumors claim that OnePlus and realme also develop cell phones with 24 GB of RAM. Next month, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should be announced with that massive amount, while the realme cell phone is still unknown. As both companies are part of the same group, it is not a surprising decision. In specs, Nubia also confirmed that the Red Magic 8S Pro will have an overclocked version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This variant has a maximum frequency of 3.36 GHz, while the standard model has 3.19 GHz. The Adreno 740 GPU also has a performance jump, going from 680 MHz to 719 MHz.

Update (06/26/2023) – MR

Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro gets official release date after specs leak

Recently, Red Magic 8S Pro was revealed by tipster Digital Chat Station with an impressive score in the AnTuTu benchmark. Despite indicating that the cell phone would be released soon, there was no official date. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed on the Weibo website that its flagship gamer will be made official in July, 5th.

Nubia started distributing Red invitations on Weibo for the launch of Red Magic 8S Pro. This date is in line with previous leaks, which also mentioned the presence of a gamer tablet. The Red Magic 8S Pro promises to deliver top-notch performance and scored 1.7 million on AnTuTu, setting a new record. In battery life, it is expected to stay more than 40 hours away from the socket.

The impressive results are obtained thanks to a top-of-the-line platform from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2. The gamer cell phone display should offer FullHD + resolution, support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling. Microsoft releases new update for Xbox Insiders Alpha Skip Ahead program with fixes Other specifications should include a 6,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging with 16 GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 1 TB. However, the Red Magic 8S Pro shouldn’t be Nubia’s only release on July 5th. According to leaks, the manufacturer will present its new gamer tablet with a platform from the Snapdragon Plus line, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage, 2.8K resolution and support for a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in addition to a battery of 12,000 mAh.

Update (06/22/2023) – MR

Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro has release date and leaked specifications

Nubia is preparing to launch the Red Magic 8S Pro gamer cell phone. Recently, tipster Digital Chat Station confirmed the existence of the device in a leaked image with its AuTuTu scores. According to rumors, the cell phone will be the first to debut the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2. New information claims that the Red Magic 8S Pro will be made official in July, 5th in China, together with a gamer tablet.

Digital Chat Station claims that the Red Magic 8S Pro will go official in early July, but it won’t be the only gaming device announced by the company. Nubia should also present a gaming tablet with powerful specifications, but no details about it have been released so far. On AnTuTu, Red Magic 8S Pro scored an impressive score of 1,704,113. Next week, Qualcomm should make the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 official, which will equip the cell phone. In addition to the Nubia cell phone, other devices such as the iQOO 11S, Redmi K60 Ultra, realme GT Neo 6 and OnePlus Ace 2 Pro should bring the platform. In the specifications, the Red Magic 8S Pro should keep most of the settings of the Red Magic 8 Pro. It should feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution (1,116 x 2,480 pixels) and support for a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As for the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 under the Red Magic OS 6 interface.

In memory, the gamer cell phone should bring up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM memory and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. In charging, rumors suggest that the device will support 170W. In the photographic set, the Red Magic 8S Pro should bring a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and another 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it should bring a 16-megapixel front sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro leaks with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 and 170W charging

In December last year, Nubia announced the Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro gaming phones. They brought impressive specs like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, under-display camera, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 165W fast charging. Now, a tipster has revealed that Nubia will introduce Red Magic 8S Pro soon with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 platform and impressive 170W charging.

Informant Digital Chat Station has shared the first official image of the Nubia Red Magic 8S Pro running AnTuTu with an impressive score of 1,704,113 thanks to the overclocked processor. the code device nubia NX729S_V1A it scored 436,089 points in the CPU test and 642,666 in the GPU test. Results on the memory and UX test were equally impressive, scoring 318,418 and 306,940 respectively.