Nokia Smart TV, testing the new Nokia smart TVs, with Android

Nokia has launched its Smart TVs in Europe, Android TVs that give us access to thousands of applications through the Google Play Store.

We saw it at MWC 2022, and we now have it in the newsroom to test it before doing a detailed review on our YouTube channel.

We are talking about the new Nokia Smart TVs with screens of 55, 58, 65 and 75 inches, the first Nokia Smart TVs to be launched in Europe. The one I am personally testing is the 65-inch.

Let’s see its main features and some first impressions at the end.

Apps available on Nokia Smart TV

The fact that the Nokia 4K Ultra HD have Android as the operating system is already an advantage, since we can install more than 7,000 applications from the Google Play Store at any time. That includes, of course, streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video or YouTube, among many others, as well as games that can be controlled with the remote control, or music applications, any app that is compatible with screens big.

On the other hand, it has ChromeCast included, so we can always transmit from the mobile without having to occupy an HDMI port with an additional device. This is an advantage when we want to show the family content from our mobile, or when we want to transmit a video from the mobile on the big screen from a Chromecast-compatible player.

Nokia Smart TV Design

One thing that I liked is the minimalist design, very easy to install, without excessive entries and with an extremely intuitive remote control. The remote, in fact, can be controlled by voice with Bluetooth, and has a backlight function ideal for finding the volume button when we are completely in the dark.

From the remote we can also access Netflix and YouTube with a single click, which helps save time, although with the “home” button we can access the main page of the TV at any time, with all the apps and with the selection of our favorite content.

I am struck by the foot support, since it allows us to turn the enormous screen from one side to the other, something very useful if we are at the dining room table and want to see the screen with a better viewing angle.

The screen is thin, although I have already seen others that are even thinner. Is QLED technologyso we can’t talk about a sheet either, but still, for a 65-inch screen, a thickness of 72 mm is not bad at all.

Nokia Smart TV Connectivity

It has four HDMI ports, two USB, LAN and audio/video, so nothing is missing. One of the HDMI is ARC, ideal for connecting sound bars, although, in this case, as I will tell you later, it is not necessary at all. In the image you have the rear connectors, while the HDMI are on the side.

It also has dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The fact that it has ChromeCast adds an entire universe to connectivity, since there are thousands of compatible applications that we can open from the mobile and send to the big screen. An integrated Chromecast should be mandatory on all future TVs, or some similar technology that makes streaming from other devices much easier.

We can use the Google Assistant, which is widely used to search for YouTube videos without having to use the remote’s keyboard (I’ve always hated using the remote to control a text keyboard on TV).

Nokia Smart TV Hardware

It has a quad core processor with 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. That makes games (the ones I’ve tried) play quickly and smoothly, as well as videos and web content.

It uses video and audio standards such as HDR10, Dolby Vision, dts and Dolby Audio, and depending on the content we are seeing, they recommend one or another configuration.

It also has a built-in triple tuner for live TV through terrestrial antenna (DVB-T2), satellite (DVB-S2) or cable (DVB-C), making it easy to receive a large number of free national and international TV programs. .

The CI+ slot for pay TV cards is not missing, and it also supports SatCR for the connection of up to eight receivers with a SatCR LNB.

Opinion

It’s a budget TV that has everything you could ask for in a QLED TV. Big screen, great picture quality, and a thousand and one ways to set brightness, contrast, color temperature, and more. I was very impressed by its sound, it’s spectacular, but you can see that better in the video review that we are preparing for our YouTube channel.

for now It is one of the TVs with the best relation between quality and price that I have already known.

prices and sizes

Nokia Smart TVs are available in sizes 75” (7500A), 65” (6500A), 58” (5800A), 55” (5500A) at nokia.streamview.com for prices proportional to their size, as see in the image above.