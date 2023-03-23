New Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, this is this smartwatch that is capable of enduring everything

- Advertisement -

The manufacturer Amazfit It has an increasingly salvageable position in the smartwatch market, which is due to the fact that its models include higher quality and, also, because it is of innovating. The fact is that this Asian company has announced a new device that comes with the intention of competing in the high-end of product and, therefore, stands up to the models offered by companies such as Apple or Samsung. We talk about T Rex Ultra.

Eta is an evolution of a wearable that has brought much joy to the firm, and that does not lose one of its hallmarks, which is its rugged finish (combines stainless steel and polymer alloy) which makes it clear that this is a smartwatch that offers very significant resistance. An example of what we say is that it is capable of resisting up to 40 degrees below zero and that it does not lack that much. 10 atmosphere water resistance as military grade certificate MIL-STD 810-G. Come on, it supports almost everything.

What this Amazfit T-Rex Ultra offers

Your screen is 1.39-inch type AMOLED, which ensures a really good quality and image. With a pixel density of 326ppp, it must be said that its brightness is powerful enough to enjoy everything outdoors without many problems. On the other hand, it should be noted that, despite what has been said about the screen, and the design, the weight of this smart watch remains in 89 grams and its dimensions in 47.3 x 47, x 13.45 millimeters.

Another of the virtues of this new Amazfit smartwatch is that its autonomy reaches 20 days of typical use. This is achieved thanks to the fact that it includes a 500mAh battery, which is quite good considering the many features it offers. Of course, we must bear in mind that in the case of activating the integrated dual-band GPS, the time drops to 46 hours, which is also a very interesting mark.

In what has to do with the options offered to the recognize physical activityIt must be said that this is excellent, with very wide possibilities. The usual ones are perfectly integrated and, in addition, it offers striking options such as detecting if it is done skydiving or riding a dirt bike. This is achieved by the large number of sensors that it integrates, something that favors that you can know from the amount of oxygen that you have in your blood or detect the level of stress.

Price and availability of this smartwatch

From now on it is possible to buy the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra on the website of the manufacturer we are talking about, being its price of 469.90 euros. In what has to do with the available colors, there are two: black and Sahara (beige).

