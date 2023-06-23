Vision Pro: Apple is working on a “travel mode” to use the headset on an airplane

- Advertisement -

Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset is expected to offer a unique feature called “Travel Mode”, aimed at users who want to use the device while on an airplane.

Our colleagues at MacRumors announce that they have discovered clues in the visionOS development kit which suggest that Apple is working on a “travel mode” for its Vision Pro mixed reality headset. These include prompts such as “Are you on a plane?” And “If you are on an airplane, you must leave travel mode on to continue using your Vision Pro“. Also, there are instructions to stay still in travel mode.

Travel mode appears to restrict user input and likely changes how windows and screens appear in front of the user. The specific implementation is not yet clear, but it is assumed that in an aircraft, virtual windows can be positioned on the seat in front of the user.

The Vision Pro will be entitled to a unique travel mode

In travel mode, it is expected that certain sensors or functions that depend on the perception of your space are disabled or reduced, as a prompt on visionOS suggests. Proximity to other passengers and limited space in an aircraft cabin could potentially disrupt these functions, so turning them off helps maintain a smooth and precise VR experience.

Apple should also disable Digital Personas, a feature that allows users to create avatars. VisionOS suggests that the restricted space and disabled awareness features may impact the accuracy and representation of avatars.

VisionOS also hints reduced gaze tracking accuracy in travel mode. Apple urges users to “stay still in travel mode”. This is a safety measure that discourages users from making large gestures or moving around excessively while on an airplane.

It now remains to be seen what exactly this travel mode, which promises to be unique in its genre, will look like. In the meantime, we remind you that Apple could be forced to change the name of its headphones in China, and that we already know how much the device costs to manufacture.