Netflix: Season 3 of “The Witcher” and “Blood Origin” on the way

The “Witcher” series “ ” will be shown on later this year. The third of the main series comes in 2023.

Netflix announced dates for its The Witcher series at its Tudum event over the weekend. The prequel series “Blood Origin”, which is intended to shed light on the origins of the mutated witcher, makes the prelude. The series, starring Minnie Driver and Michelle Yeoh, is scheduled to air on Netflix starting December 25.

The next season of the main series “The Witcher”, on the other hand, is a little longer in coming: Season 3 should not appear on Netflix until 2023, the ensemble announced at the Tudum event. The series would thus keep its previous publication rhythm: There were also two years between season 1 (2019) and season 2 (2021).

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” tells the origins of the witcher 1200 years before Geralt. In Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, the well-known Witcher world was created by the so-called “conjunction of the spheres”: a collision of several parallel worlds, through which magical creatures came into the world. The new live-action series, which will be produced by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will consist of six episodes.

Netflix series and video games

The third season of the “The Witcher” main series was confirmed by Netflix at the end of last year, even before season 2 was broadcast. Season 1 of the Netflix series was at times the most successful series on the streaming service. The series is based on the “Witcher” books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

While the license for series adaptations lies with Netflix, the Polish development studio CD Projekt still owns the license for video game adaptations in “The Witcher” universe. The studio is currently working on a next-gen remaster of 2015’s The Witcher 3.

Also in the works is a completely new “The Witcher” offshoot based on Unreal Engine 5. So far, the role-playing games in the “The Witcher” series have been developed with CD Projekt’s in-house RedEngine. CD Projekt wants to work closely with Unreal developer Epic Games on the new “The Witcher”: We are talking about a “technological partnership” that should extend over several years. CD Projekt will receive active support from Epic Games to adapt the engine for open-world experiences. Nothing is known about the content of the game yet.

Netflix has also announced that the series based on Chinese author Cixin Liu’s successful Trisolaris trilogy will be released next year.



