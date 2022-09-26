Wim Wenders wants to bring students closer to dealing with the flood of images

Children are exposed to images from birth, some of which are not suitable for them: “We wanted to fill this gap with our educational project.”

- Advertisement -

The multi-award-winning German director Wim Wenders (77, “Paris, Texas”) wants to teach students how to deal with the modern of images. “One of the most important things that young people are confronted with today, namely the storm of images, does not come up in class,” said Wenders on Friday at the Düsseldorf Film Museum. Children are exposed to images from birth, some of which are not suitable for them. “We wanted to fill this gap with our educational project,” emphasized the director.

European School of Vision

- Advertisement -

On Friday, Wenders, who was born in Düsseldorf in 1945, gave the go-ahead for the film education project “A European School of Vision”. He discussed his work with students at the Wim Wenders High School, which was named after him, and encouraged young people to make films. When asked what he would rather give up – photography or the cinema – the 77-year-old replied: “Sleeping.” He also revealed the work on his new film: A film about peace.

also read voonze_plus_positive - Advertisement - c’t photography

The film education project of the Wim Wenders Foundation, which was founded ten years ago, is intended to take schoolchildren from Düsseldorf and Berlin on a cinematic journey through European cinema until December 2023. Above all, European films of classic and modern cinema are to be shown – under the guidance of Wenders, who himself shot classics such as “Himmel über Berlin”. The project is financed in part by the Federal Agency for Civic Education.

In mid-September, Wenders was awarded the Japanese Praemium Imperiale culture prize. This is one of the most important art prizes in the world and is considered the “Nobel Prize of the Arts”.



(keep)

