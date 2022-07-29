Netflix leaves its new romantic comedy to karma

In the Buddhist religion and also in Hinduism, the It is the belief according to which every action has a dynamic force that is expressed and influences the successive lives of the individual. For them, people have the freedom to choose between doing good and evil, but they have to assume the derived consequences.

With this in mind, the director Elizabeth Miller (See rain), thought of a project that encompassed these beliefs and how they positively or negatively influence each action that people perform.

The film questions: how much does destiny influence life? ( )

thus was born What fault is karma? his new feature film, which will be available in Netflix and for which he called Aislinn Derbezwho is a recurring figure in films of this genre and together with her also summoned Renata Notniwho last year premiered the series on the same platform Juana’s Revengebased on the Colombian melodrama The Juanas.

Miller elected Merida Yucatan (Mexico) as the place where this love story unfolds in which aislinn it is Saraha frustrated fashion designer who since she was a child considers that she has bad luck and that this is due to her karma.

As he strives to keep his tourist souvenir business afloat in the paradisiacal city, the stability of his world is lost when Aaron (Gil Cherry), a musician who was her impossible love when she was a teenager, as well as her best friend, returns to her life, but this time as her sister’s fiancé (Notni).

Given this, Sarah She will have to face her bad karma, focus on making a decision and accept that although she also has a boyfriend, she cannot ignore what she still feels for her teenage love.

Aislinn plays Sara, a young fashion designer obsessed with bad karma. (Netflix)

In the filmography of Miller, What fault is Karma? It is something different from what she has done before, it is her first comedy, but she explained that it was something that challenged her, because she did not think she would do this type of genre, but in the end she admits that she learned from him.

“I am one of the people who never does something because they force me to, I really must feel comfortable and now I have realized that it does not matter what genre it is, for me it is important that the projects enjoy them or make me laugh, and that This was the case with this film”, commented the Mexican filmmaker during the clapperboard for the start of recording in 2021.

It is the acting debut of Gil Cerezo, known as the vocalist of the Mexican band Kinky. (Netflix)

Gil Cherrywho is known for being part of the Mexican group kinkyhad never acted in a movie or series, so accepting to do this job was something that took time to decide.

“Without a doubt what I appreciated the most was the way in which everyone sheltered me and took me by the hand so that everything looked natural and fluid. Also, since my character is a musician, let’s say it was me playing a person similar to me, that made me feel more secure,” Cerezo explained in a statement prior to the film’s premiere.

In the film, Aislinn is in love with her sister’s fiancé, played by Renata Notni. (Netflix)

For its part, aislinn recognized the performance of the musician whom he praised for not being afraid to take on this new challenge in his career:

“He was never afraid, he never felt insecure, he never felt threatened for not being an actor and on the contrary, he took it from the empowerment. In addition, he is very funny, he has an incredible sense of humor, he made us laugh all the time and we also appreciated that very much, ”said Derbez through Netflix.

Last year Notni starred with Netflix, “The revenge of the Juanas”. (Netflix)

This new Mexican production that will be available in Netflix Starting on August 3, it has the participation of actors such as Giuseppe Gamba, Miriam Chi Chim, Carmen Madrid Y Mauricio Garcia Lozano.

