NASA’s Lucy mission begins, in search of the origin of the Solar System

Today NASA’s Lucy mission was launched, a mission in charge of studying Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, astronomical objects that belong to a large group that shares the planet Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun.

It was launched a few hours ago on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The mission will last 12 years. During that time, Lucy will fly alongside a main belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids, analyzing everything that happens around her.

The goal will be to study many different asteroids, essential to better understand the history of planetary formation.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson commented:

Lucy embodies NASA’s enduring quest to get out into the cosmos for the sake of exploration and science, to better understand the universe and our place within it.

An hour after launch, Lucy detached herself from the second stage of the ULA Atlas V 401 rocket and deployed two 7.3-meter-wide solar panels, thus charging its batteries.

It is believed that with the study of these asteroids it will be possible to learn more about the formation and evolution of the primitive solar system, since everything indicates that the Trojans are remnants of the material that formed giant planets.

Lucy’s mission concept started in 2014, but it will still be several years before she reaches the first Trojan asteroid.

Now the spacecraft is traveling at 108,000 km / h, and will approach the Earth again in October 2022. Then it will receive another gravitational impulse and in 2024 it will go towards the asteroid Donaldjohanson, located within the main asteroid belt of the solar system, arriving there in 2025.

