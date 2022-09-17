Xbox plans more acquisitions to become the top name in the gaming industry

The head of the Xbox division said the company is open to further and aims to the leading name in the . In an interview with CNBC, Phil Spencer was asked what Microsoft’s plans are after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finalized. The deal was closed US$ 68.7 billion (~R$ 371 billion)the largest in the technology industry to date.

Speaking to CNBC television, Phil Spencer was asked if Microsoft would take a break from acquisitions after finalizing the Activision Blizzard deal.

He said the gaming market is highly competitive and the company does not intend to stop. He cites as an example Tencent, the largest game company on the planet and continues to invest in content and developers, while Sony is a bigger business than Xbox today and seeks to be even bigger.

When you look at the investments we’ve made, it’s a highly competitive market. We strive to be the top name here. We want to deliver great content to our players and we will continue to be active, whether it’s investing in our in-house teams that make great games or building new partnerships.”

In acquisitions, we are also active, the work is never done. It’s a competitive market and we want to ensure that Xbox is a leader in innovation and competition.”