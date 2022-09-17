The best astro photos of 2022: The magic in our solar system

The image of Comet Leonard’s gas tail wins the nomy Photographer of the Year 2022 competition. All winning pictures at a glance.

Austrian photographer Gerald Rhemann is the overall winner of the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. He succeeded in creating an impressive portrait of comet Leonard, which was only discovered last year. The “Disconnection Event” photo focuses on a piece of the gas tail being carried away by winds — it’s a disconnection, hence the image’s title. It was submitted in the “Planets, Comets & Asteroids” category.

“I was very fortunate that the weather was superb at Tivoli Farm in Namibia when I opened the roof of the observatory. I realized that the comet’s tail looked dramatic in the first picture I took, so I decided to to expand the field of view with a second picture, and that’s where the interruption happened,” explains the photographer in a statement about the competition.

The jury unanimously voted Rhemanns Astro Photographer of the Year. “This image of a recent visitor to our solar system is so beautifully captured. The stars in the background give the comet’s tail a al look,” said judge Melissa Brobby of the Institute of Physics (the main professional body for physicists in the UK and Ireland). As the overall winner, Rhemann will receive prize money of 10,000 pounds, which currently corresponds to around 11,500 euros.



Overall winner and winner in the "Planets, Comets & Asteroids" category: "Disconnection Event" by Gerald Rhemann. The image shows Comet Leonard, which was only discovered last year. It was created on December 25, 2021 in Namibia at the Astrofarm Tivoli. Image data: ASA 12" Astrograph telescope, ASA DDM 85 mount, ZWO ASI6200MM Pro camera, 1076 mm f/3.6, mosaic of two LRGB composite panels, 400-second exposure per panel.

(Image: Disconnection Event © Gerald Rhemann / Astronomy Photographer of the Year 14 (2022) )

Nice, next-door neighbor

The competition, which is organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich together with the magazine “BBC Sky at Night”, is not only aimed at adult astrophotographers, but also at the next generation and here two fourteen-year-old boys from China prevailed. Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen together managed to capture our neighboring galaxy “Andromeda” in bright colors.

Commenting on the image, László Francsics, member of the jury and chairman of the Hungarian Astrophotographers Association, said: “This is an excellent shot by young astrophotographers who also show their exceptional talent in editing a deep sky photo.” The young photographers will receive prize money of £1,500 (€1,700) and the Celestron Astromaster 130EQ MD telescope.

