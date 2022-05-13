Moto G82 official 5G: mid-range, but with the AMOLED 120Hz display it dares more | Price

Moto G82 goes from rumors to reality: the smartphone offers “the most advanced display ever seen on a Moto G“, says the company, that is a 6.5-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution, 10-bit color depth and 120Hz refresh rate. The bar is therefore raised within the range with a product compatible with networks of new generation and particularly cared for in several respects thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 695 processor, Dolby Atmos stereo speaker, optical stabilization and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging.

There are three cameras on the back, respectively 50MP (main), 8MP (ultra wide angle) and 2MP Macro Vision. Frontally the cam is 16MP, compatible with the Dual Capture function to record simultaneously with both cameras (the front and the rear).

MOTO G82 5G – TECHNICAL SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.6 “FHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 402ppi, 91.32% screen-to-body ratio

AMOLED 6.6 “FHD +, 120Hz refresh rate, 402ppi, 91.32% screen-to-body ratio mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G memory: 6 / 128GB expandable up to 1TB (LPDDR4x + UFS)

6 / 128GB expandable up to 1TB (LPDDR4x + UFS) OS: Android 12

Android 12 resistence: IP52

IP52 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo

5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack, GPS, Glonass, Galileo fingerprint sensor

cameras: front: 16MP, f / 2.2, 1um pixels rear: Main 50MP, f / 1.8, 0.64um pixel, OIS 8MP ultra wide angle and depth, f / 2.2, 1.12um pixel, FF, FOV 118 ° 2MP macro (Macro Vision), f / 2.4, 1.75um pixel, FOV 78 °

drums: 5.000mAh with TurboPower 30W charging

5.000mAh with TurboPower 30W charging dimensions and weight: 160,89×7,99×74,46mm for 173g

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Moto G82 5G is available from today in Italy at the price of 349.90 euros. There are two colors: Meteorite Gray and White Lily.