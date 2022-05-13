Official Honor Magic 4 Lite 4G in Italy: huge display and fast charging | Promo

Via the 120 Hz refresh rate display for a 90 Hz one, via also the Snapdragon 695 chip for the 680 that 5G does not have, and some more compromises on the quality of the cameras on the back for 50 euros less on the price list, a rebate that grows thanks to the promo launch. It is the formula chosen by Honor for Magic 4 Lite in a variant without 5G, dedicated to those who do not have too many claims in terms of connectivity or for some reason look with little interest at the latest generation networks.

Honor Magic 4 Lite 4G is a product that communicates solidity starting from the technical data sheet, with sufficient characteristics to make it a reliable companion for some time from the purchase. With some “goodies” like the super fast charging at 66 watts which recharges the 4,800 mAh battery up to 80% in just half an hour, and the display FullView from 6.81 inches at 90 Hz that occupies 94% of the front surface, so as to bring out the maximum advantage of the available space.

Bringing exceptional software and hardware to global smartphone users, Honor Magic4 Lite offers a best-in-class experience for today’s entertainment-hungry generations – said George Zhao, CEO of Honor.

Below is the technical prospectus complete with Honor Magic 4 Lite 4G, available from today in Italy for € 299.90 (the 5G variant is in the price list for € 349.90). Thanks to the Early Bird promo you can buy it on the HiHonor store using the coupon from 20 euros (just enter the code AM4LEB20 in the appropriate item) which thus reduces the price to € 279.90. The promo also concerns the 5G variant, which thus costs € 329.90 instead of € 349.90. Shipping is free for both.

HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G 6 + 128GB

Honor

299 € 279

HONOR MAGIC 4 LITE 4G – TECHNICAL FEATURES