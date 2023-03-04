5G News
Minecraft Update 1.20 is called 'Trails & Tales' and arrives later this year

By Abraham
Minecraft Update 1.20 is called 'Trails & Tales' and arrives later this year
Mojang Studios announced this week that the Minecraft update 1.20 will be called ‘Trails & Tales’. The update will add several new features and should reach the game later this year, but the developer did not provide a specific date.

The name of the update was revealed in the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly, a new official news show from the developer. the nomenclature seeks to represent the journey and adventures that Minecraft provides during gameplay.


As highlighted by the Mojang, the Minecraft 1.20 “Trails & Tales” is all about the player’s expression, their worldly representations and everything else the game delivers, letting the player’s creative freedom come into play without any barriers.

To that end, the update includes a bunch of new mobs like Camel and Sniffer, new gameplay mechanics like archeology, a plethora of new blocks like the bamboo and cherrywood sets, new decorative additions, and more.

Players can also wait for armor trims It is even a new biome. with Cherry Grove. It’s worth noting that Minecraft 1.20 “Trails & Tales” is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and mobile devices later this year.

While this content update doesn’t seem to be the most ambitious Minecraft has seen yet, it does promise to make the open world that much more exciting for your explorers, builders, and miners across the world.

And you, are you looking forward to the update? Tell us in the comments down below!

