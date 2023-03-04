Minecraft Update 1.20 is called ‘Trails & Tales’ and arrives later this year

Mojang Studios announced this week that the Minecraft update 1.20 will be called ‘Trails & Tales’. The update will add several new features and should reach the game later this year, but the developer did not provide a specific date. The name of the update was revealed in the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly, a new official news show from the developer. the nomenclature seeks to represent the journey and adventures that Minecraft provides during gameplay.





As highlighted by the Mojang, the Minecraft 1.20 “Trails & Tales” is all about the player’s expression, their worldly representations and everything else the game delivers, letting the player’s creative freedom come into play without any barriers. - Advertisement - To that end, the update includes a bunch of new mobs like Camel and Sniffer, new gameplay mechanics like archeology, a plethora of new blocks like the bamboo and cherrywood sets, new decorative additions, and more. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and associates are coming: renderings, specifications and live photos