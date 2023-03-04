Samsung Galaxy S23 launch special offer ends this weekend

The mobile series launch promotion Samsung Galaxy S23with the delivery of double storage memory and a wireless headset for those who buy one of the new top-of-the-line smartphones, ends next Sunday (5). Therefore, whoever is thinking of buying the new devices and winning the freebies should hurry up so as not to miss the opportunity, since You must purchase a smartphone by March 5, 2023 to receive benefits.





It is worth remembering that the promotion works as follows: when buying a 128 GB Galaxy S23, for example, the customer receives an upgrade to the 256 GB model and a Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset completely free of charge. - Advertisement - Anyone who buys one Galaxy S23 Plus or one S23 Ultrain addition to double the storage, you receive a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headphones as a gift. Redemption must be made on the Samsung For You website by March 24, 2023.





Finally, anyone who buys one of the new cell phones at Samsung’s official online store will receive, in addition to benefits jmentioned above, the Samsung Care+ insurance with one year of complete protection for up to two occurrences of accidental breakage and one of theft or theft. Vivo presents the new mobile series, X80 The Samsung Galaxy S23 series hit the market in February with important updates compared to the predecessor line, the S22. The devices have a more refined design, in addition to significant improvements in hardware and optics. And you, will you guarantee this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!