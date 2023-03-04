5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSamsung Galaxy S23 launch special offer ends this weekend

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch special offer ends this weekend

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy S23 launch special offer ends this weekend
1677889127 samsung galaxy s23 launch special offer ends this weekend.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The mobile series launch promotion Samsung Galaxy S23with the delivery of double storage memory and a wireless headset for those who buy one of the new top-of-the-line smartphones, ends next Sunday (5).

Therefore, whoever is thinking of buying the new devices and winning the freebies should hurry up so as not to miss the opportunity, since You must purchase a smartphone by March 5, 2023 to receive benefits.


It is worth remembering that the promotion works as follows: when buying a 128 GB Galaxy S23, for example, the customer receives an upgrade to the 256 GB model and a Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headset completely free of charge.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who buys one Galaxy S23 Plus or one S23 Ultrain addition to double the storage, you receive a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless headphones as a gift. Redemption must be made on the Samsung For You website by March 24, 2023.


Finally, anyone who buys one of the new cell phones at Samsung’s official online store will receive, in addition to benefits jmentioned above, the Samsung Care+ insurance with one year of complete protection for up to two occurrences of accidental breakage and one of theft or theft.

Vivo presents the new mobile series, X80

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series hit the market in February with important updates compared to the predecessor line, the S22. The devices have a more refined design, in addition to significant improvements in hardware and optics.

And you, will you guarantee this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available from Kabum for BRL 5,899 and in Magazine Luiza by BRL 6,299.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from Zema for BRL 5,099 and on Amazon for BRL 5,399.
  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from Kabum for BRL 7,999 and on Amazon for BRL 9,199.
(updated March 03, 2023, 6:26 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

These companies want to tackle food waste with microbes

"We need to handle this waste somehow." Meltem Urgun Demirtas For companies...
Microsoft

Minecraft Update 1.20 is called ‘Trails & Tales’ and arrives later this year

Mojang Studios announced this week that the Minecraft update 1.20 will be called 'Trails...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.