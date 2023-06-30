July 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Brings Darkwood and When the Past Was Around

We can already see the arrival of the month of July, with that, that time has also arrived to discover the novelties in the catalogs of subscription services, such as Xbox Games With Gold, a benefit granted to subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which guarantees the monthly distribution of games.
This July, enjoy two completely different climates with Games with Gold games! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, try to survive the terrors of the night in darkwood and, starting July 16, unravel riddles in an enchanting story of love, loss and self-discovery in When the Past was Around.
See all the details of this month’s games below, and take the opportunity to redeem the June games that are still available!
Wander by day, survive by night. Darkwood is a different kind of survival horror game that builds tension through an eerie atmosphere without relying on sudden scares. While the sun is up, explore an open world of a corrupted forest in search of weapons and materials. Once the sun goes down, you’ll need to take cover surrounded by the traps and barriers you manage to build, praying to be able to hide or fight the creatures that emerge from the darkness. Good luck getting through the night with your body and mind intact.
Discover the heartwarming and bittersweet love story of Eda and Owl. Solve the puzzles in an enchanting point ‘n click adventure, with hand-drawn art and a magical soundtrack that will stay with you for days. This is a quiet, meditative game that reflects on love and loss in a surreal world made up of disconnected rooms of memory and time.