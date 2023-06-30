July 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Brings Darkwood and When the Past Was Around

We can already see the arrival of the month of July, with that, that time has also arrived to discover the novelties in the catalogs of subscription services, such as Xbox Games With Gold, a benefit granted to subscribers of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which guarantees the monthly distribution of games.

This July, enjoy two completely different climates with Games with Gold games! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, try to survive the terrors of the night in darkwood and, starting July 16, unravel riddles in an enchanting story of love, loss and self-discovery in When the Past was Around.