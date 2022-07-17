HomeTech NewsMicrosoft warns of phishing attack capable of bypassing multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Microsoft warns of phishing attack capable of bypassing multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
microsoft advierte sobre ataque phishing capaz de saltarse la autenticacion multifactor mfa.jpg
microsoft advierte sobre ataque phishing capaz de saltarse la autenticacion multifactor mfa.jpg
- Advertisement -

Cyber ​​attackers appear to have found increasingly efficient ways to commit their crimes in the cloud, wreaking havoc before being discovered.

Microsoft recently warned about the existence of a phishing campaigndeployed on a large scale, using a strategy known as opponents in the middle or AiTMwhich is estimated to have harmed more than 10 thousand organizations in a period starting from September last year.

[mb_related_posts1]

In that sense, AiTM has a mechanic that allows it to hijack a user’s session so that they can then use their session credentials and cookies to break into your email and commit fraud.

This year’s iPhone SEs will be no different than 2020: do you know why?

Under the AiTM strategy, phishing websites are able to bypass authentication legitimate websites, even if the user has activated the multi-factor authentication (MFA).

The latter is worrying considering that until now MFA was an effective security measure used by organizations to guard against phishing attacks, as well as credential theft.

In this sense, the administration of President Biden in the United States ordered federal agencies in this country to adopt the MFA, while others such as the Python Software Foundation they are using MFA to keep their critical projects safe.

[mb_related_posts2]

Once deployed, AiTM phishing attacks use a proxy server to interpose it between the target and the legitimate website which it tries to access, so that the attacker takes the place of the website in question.

During this action the MFA is not disturbed, so that the attacker can make use of the stolen cookie to authenticate and connect to the site.

In the attacks described by Microsoft, the phishing website proxied the login page of Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Of the objective. This meant that after entering the credentials and authenticating, the user was redirected to the legitimate page, a moment that was used by the attacker to get the credentials and authenticate posing as the user.

In this way, when the user enters the phishing website, the HTTP packets it generates are captured by the attacker’s web server, which are then sent to a target server handled also by this attacker.

Although these types of attacks can be difficult for organizations to detect, Microsoft advises carrying out the conditional access setup in Azure AD, which might help a bit to narrow down your action.

Also, Microsoft recommended keeping email monitored, as well as looking for phishing threats on incoming websites.

A new Lenovo laptop leaks. And its autonomy will be surprising

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Gaming

Apps beat games on iOS, a bad sign?

Since its debut, back in 2008, the income of the iOS App Store, in...
Android

How to make animated stickers for WhatsApp

The Meta instant messaging app has all kinds of features, one of the latest...
Tech News

Razer Stream Controller, everything at your fingertips

That content creation in general and streaming in particular have experienced a huge boom...
Android

The Division Resurgence, the shooting game that Ubisoft has released for mobile phones and that you should try

The Division is a shooting video game developed by Ubisoft that came out a...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...

© 2021 voonze.com.