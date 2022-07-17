The best Android games of all time

- Advertisement -

On Android you can play all kinds of games. There are high quality titles such as narrative video games, amazing open world games and much more. But today we are going to make the selection of the selections, since we will say which are the best android games of history

In Android there are incredible titles that have marked a before and after in the industry.

Soon, we will give a list of the best Android games that have been created so far. To make this article we have based ourselves on the criticisms and evaluations that the players have given to the video games in question, which obtained very high marks, almost perfect.

– Raiders of the North Sea: an adventure title based on Viking culture; It is the adaptation of a board game. The goal is to upgrade your base to have the ability to raid enemy camps for gold and fame.

[mb_related_posts1]

– Sky: Children of the Light: is made for lovers of fantasy worlds. In this universe everyone is welcome to explore its secrets and try to restore hope to a fallen kingdom that needs to return the stars to the constellations.

– The Room Three: We have reached a challenging title that revolves around a puzzle that you must put together in order to pass the level. There are hundreds of puzzles devised by a mysterious figure known as “The Craftsman”.

– Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery: It may be one of the most entertaining video games on this list, as you’ll have to paint, draw, and solve puzzles to make sense of a seemingly chaotic story. It offers a relaxing and eloquent experience.

– Streets of Rage 4: It is a video game that is an ode to retro platform titles of the “beat’em up” type. The characters seem to be drawn by hand, but the combat mechanics are a delight, perfectly adapted to mobile.

– Through the Ages: is the official adaptation of the classic strategy game «Vlaada Chvátil’s», so the goal is to advance and survive various historical eras. Expand a basic tribe into a technological powerhouse filled with great wonders and exceptional government.

[mb_related_posts2]