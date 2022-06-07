Man arrested after ‘anti-social behaviour’ brings trains to a halt in Dublin

A man has been arrested after “anti-social behaviour” caused Irish Rail services to be temporarily suspended this afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, services through the Sydney Parade train station in Sandymount were halted while awaiting the arrival of gardai.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly before 3:30pm and one man was arrested under public order legislation and was taken to Irishtown garda station.

Services resumed shortly after but faced delays of up to 25 minutes.

A garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardai arrested a male under public order legislation at Sydney Parade Train Station in Sandymount today, 7 June 2022, at 4pm.

“He was conveyed to the Irish Town Garda Station and remains detained at this time.”

