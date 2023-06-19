Make the most of Alexa: turn on these routines to make your life smarter

Do you have Alexa and don’t know how to use it in your day to day? Amazon’s virtual assistant is for much more than telling you the news or playing the song you ask for. If you want it to become your best ally, we tell you how to make a super useful daily routine .

Alexa routines can make your days are easier and more productive. You haven't bought yourself a virtual assistant to use from time to time, have you? In it you will see many actions grouped so that you do not have to request each one individually. For example, it can automatically turn on the lights when the sun goes down, without you having to get up to flip the switch.

morning routines

You'll end up waking up in a good mood when Alexa helps you every day. If since you became independent you have no one to take care of you when you wake up, Alexa can alleviate that void with some of her routines.

Morning Shine

Alexa will turn on the lights, tell you what the weather is going to be like today, and play a song when you turn off an alarm. You can also configure the alarm clock with the Amazon assistant, so you will have a super pack to start the day.

Good morning

With this routine, it will say good morning, play news of your choice, and much more when you say “Good morning.”

morning music

As its name announces, with this routine you will start the day with chosen melodies at the time you want. All you have to do is set the time you want it to start ringing, both to wake you up and to have background music while you get ready.

program the radio

Alexa will start your morning with the radio channel that you like the most. You will also have to determine the time, although it is much easier if the program always starts at the same time.

Routines to control your home and health

Obviously, having a virtual assistant means that your home is . But so can your health. These routines will be able to monitor certain habits to help you.

Calm My Dog

Amazon’s virtual assistant can help calm your dog by playing soothing music. Alexa will detect dog barking that lasts longer than a minute. It will be at that moment when the melody begins to play to try to relax your pet. It is a very interesting routine if we are at work and we cannot leave our animal with anyone in charge.

appliance check

Alexa will send you a push notification with an announcement when a beep is detected for two minutes. If, for example, your router does not stop beeping or the washing machine has been finished for a long time, it will be of great help to know that something is not right at home. However, if your appliances are not very modern, this routine will not help you much.

Drink water

This routine will help you stay hydrated. But it will not only work in summer or heat alerts, it will also remind you to drink water when it detects that you have cough.

Mindfulness meditation minute

Alexa will play a rejuvenating guided meditation at a time of your choice. In such a dizzying day to day, a little mindfulness does not hurt.

Routines for the night

Ending the day can also be a ritual with the help of Alexa.

evening lights

If you want your home to look even smarter, this routine will wow your visitors. Alexa will turn on the lights in your home when the sun goes down automatically. So you won’t have to get up to turn them on.

Bedtime

This routine is ideal as it can be used to turn on a night light, play sleep sounds, and much more. All you have to do is say: “It’s time to go to bed«.

If you want to find even more Alexa routines to automate your day, you’ll need to head over to the app. Alexa > More > Routines > Gallery. In this way you will choose the one that best suits your style.