HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceMatter hasn't revolutionized the smart home yet, but AI may be about...

Matter hasn’t revolutionized the smart home yet, but AI may be about to change that

Tech NewsArtificial Intelligence
cdzkvtzqfoc5tddteidm7c 1200 80.jpg
cdzkvtzqfoc5tddteidm7c 1200 80.jpg
- Advertisement -

The all-singing, all-dancing, all-connected smart home has been getting gradually closer to becoming a pratical, everyday reality since the first smart devices began appearing a few years ago.

All the components are there – the hardware, the software, and the use cases. And while issues remain, such as interoperability, cost, and security, many of these will be remedied by the ongoing rollout of Matter, the Connected Standards Alliance’s (CSA) new communication standard.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

WhatsApp beta for Windows releases new support channel

WhatsApp beta for Windows received a new update this Monday, with a new channel...
Tech News

Best Office Chair Deals: Improve your posture from $68

If you’re reading this at a desktop computer, there’s a large chance you’re sitting...

More like this

X