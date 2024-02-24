Make Google Photos surprise you: this way it can show you random memories from your gallery

Google has had many successes and failures in its less than thirty years of history. The first are capital letters, like Gmail or the search engine itself, not to mention Android, which in Spain is the dominant operating system. The latter are not as well known, but not because they are few, but perhaps the opposite, although some have been heard.

One of the company’s most successful services is, without a doubt, Google Photos, a cloud image storage service that, in addition, serves as a gallery application to view the images on the smartphone. One of the biggest advantages of this service is that it allows you to store years of memories, something that is positive but is not always taken advantage of.

The company has been launching new functions so that memories appear in the interface itself, inviting you to see them and share them. And it is a good excuse to save many photos, which will later be looked at with nostalgia. There is even a function, somewhat hidden, that allows you to view photos randomly.

I’m gonna get lucky

When Google launched the search engine, it did so with a text box and two buttons, one to perform the search and another that randomly opened a random search, which allowed you to learn about a specific topic through those results. Well, Google Photos has inherited that function, which allows you to view images from our gallery with a common theme.

To open this function you just have to Press and hold the Google Photos icon on the desktop, without entering the application. A button will appear with the text “Luck” and, if pressed, the application’s search engine opens with a search already performed. For example, selfies taken, or images with a specific location, or of a particular person, or of an event, can appear.

Part of the fun is that You don’t know what you’re going to look for., so it is not known what will be seen in the images. It’s a good way to see photos that you probably didn’t even remember were there. Of course, if you want to search several times in a row it is necessary to close the app from the multitasking menu, because if not, the search will always be the same.