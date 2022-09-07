“Life According to Her”: the new and inspiring drama that you can now see on Apple TV +

life to her (Life by Ella) is a new series that makes up a teen that premiered on september 2 of 2022. This emotional youth story is created by Jeff Hodsden Y Tim Pollockwho also direct it alongside Emmy nominee, Linda Mendoza. It is also starring the young American actress and singer Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Big Show Show; thetick) in Ella’s character.

Its synopsis states that, “After a life-changing health experience, 13-year-old Ella is ready to live life to the fullest. As she learns to appreciate every moment, she confronts the fears that once defined her and encourages others to do the same.” .

Lily Brooks O’Briant plays Ella in “Life According to Ella.” ( TV+)

A little more of life according to her

After a long time at home due to chemotherapy that she had to undergo regarding cancer, the teenager returns to school with a new perspective on life and with great enthusiasm for what the future holds, in addition to having a great “Carpe Diem” mentality. With her best friends by her side, Ella finds herself ready to face everything she was once too afraid of; and she’s determined not to let the trifles of fake friends and the status of social media distract her.

inspiring-drama-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Life According To Her” is a story created by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock. (AppleTV+) inspiring-drama-that.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Distribution

The faces that complete the cast of life according to herin addition to Lilly Brooks, are Artyon Celestine, kevin rahman (deadly scoop), vanessa carrasco (And no one but you), Mary Faber (Crazy Addams 2), Aidan Wallace, Chloe Coleman (Marry Me; Avatar 2), jackson dollinger , Maya Lynne Robinson Y Ashlan Rowan.

AppleTV+ is its official producer and distributor.

“Life by Ella” premiered on September 2, 2022. (Apple TV +)

life according to her It is made up of 10 episodes, numbered and titled as follows:

1. “Ready or not” two. “Today” 3. “Scars” Four. “She AC” 5. “Recalculating” 6. “Best wishes” 7. “Portraits of a life” 8. “Two truths and one kai” 9. “Prison or Palace” 10. “Thursday”. These headlines can give you more idea of ​​the themes in the development of the story with experiences to be seen by the whole family.

Official poster of “Life According to Her”. (Apple TVPlus)

Criticism

At the moment, for having spent so little after its premiere, life according to her It has few reactions. However, the most outstanding and very much in its favor has been that of Joel Kellercollaborator of decide, who mentioned: “It aims to be inspirational without being saccharine, and for the most part it succeeds.”

