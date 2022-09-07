No more spam! Truecaller gets new iPhone version with more iOS integration

Update (09/06/2022) – EB

At the end of August, announced that a new of its application was being developed to bring more security to users. The new version built around CallKit brings more with iOS and lets you identify calls from unknown numbers and spam with ease.

Truecaller Caller ID on iPhone is now 10x better than before. Update your app now to experience 🚨✅📲🔍 #TruecallerForiPhone pic.twitter.com/VVqYXhzX1g — Truecaller (@Truecaller) September 5, 2022

According to the app’s developer, Truecaller for iPhone is now 50% faster with a halved size on the device’s memory. Caller ID is now 10 times more effective, allowing you to identify calls from unknown numbers and spam so you don’t have to worry about annoying calls. The news from Amazon Luna, Amazon’s cloud game streaming service

The application’s developer claims that it works faster even on older devices like the iPhone 6S and even integrates a new widget for quick number search in its database. - Advertisement - Finally, now the information of the caller will be displayed on the call screen, so you can check whether it is safe to answer or not without having to search for the number.

Original article (08/31/2022) Truecaller iPhone App Update Will Bring Better Spam Call Detection

iPhone users will be able to have more protection against spam calls after a new update of the Truecaller app, which makes the identification of this type of scam and annoyance. From the redesign of the application, the developer company estimates that the protection is 10 times better. This specificity for Apple models is due to the fact that the app has been working better so far than Android. Therefore, the company redesigned the application on the iOS system, aiming to take advantage of CallKit to improve users’ experience. It even took a partnership with Apple to develop better protection systems.





THE new version of the app is also lighter than the previous one, which allows it to run better even on older devices. According to the company, the app’s blocking technique is better than the built-in iOS option, which also silences unknown and potentially dangerous calls. - Advertisement - The update also introduces the new Search Action extension, which allows you to search for unknown numbers through Truecaller. With it, you can share a contact on the phone app and the app will look up the number in its database to determine who the caller is. After configuring the app, the user accesses the Caller ID, which shows different icons for spammers, verified businesses, Truecaller users, and searched numbers.