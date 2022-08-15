Johnny Depp will work with Al Pacino in his first film as a director in 25 years

After the trial he faced with his ex-wife Amber Heardwork for Depp seems to come back. Last week the images of his new work were released Jeanne duBarry, where he will interpret Louis XV and now it has been announced that he will return to the ’s chair to direct a new feature film in which he will work with Al .

Is about Modiglianifilm in which Depp will return to the address after 25 years of not doing so since he made The Brave in 1997 and where it had the participation of Marlon Brando neither more nor less.

After a quarter of a century, the actor returns to direct a film. (Reuters)

As revealed The Hollywood ReporterJohnny is about to go behind the camera for this feature film about the Italian artist Amedeo Modiglianiwhich he will co-produce with Al Pacino Y Barry Navidi. The film will also be the next pairing between Pacino and Navidi, who previously worked together on feature films like The merchant of Venice (2004), Wilde Salome (2011) and Salome (2013).

Based on the work of Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy Y Mary Kromolowski, The film will tell the story of the painter and sculptor in Paris in 1916, long considered a critical and commercial failure, while living a turbulent life. The site also detailed that production will begin in Europe during the quarter of 2023 and that the cast will be revealed shortly.

Al Pacino will produce this feature film and is also expected to be in the cast. (Reuters)

“The Saga of the Life of Mr Modigliani it’s something that I feel incredibly honored and truly honored to bring to the screen. It was a life of great hardship, but ultimately triumph – a universally human story that all viewers can relate to,” he said. Depp in the middle.

Modigliani marks another European project for Depp after the media trial for defamation that he lived against his ex-wife Amber Heard a few months ago. He will also play King Louis XV in Jeanne duBarry, period love story directed by French director Maïwenn, which began production a month ago.

First image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV of France. (Why Not Productions)

“This project has been very close to the heart of Pacino. He introduced me to the work of Modigliani many years ago and I fell in love instantly. This is a part of life mod and not a biography. It has been a dream for me to work with Johnny: He is a true artist with an incredible vision to bring this great story to the screen,” said Navidi.

Although throughout his career, Depp has starred in more than 60 films, the actor has also been a producer of films such as Hugo from 2011 and recently, Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan of 2020.

