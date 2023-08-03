Italian design and high technology. What will please the new realme PRO 11?

- Advertisement -

The new realme 11 PRO + comes to the Russian market with a “little brother” 11PRO . And in addition to it, realme Buds Air 5 Pro wireless headphones. What other surprises await fans of the brand – Lenta.ru figured it out.

Design

According to design author Matteo Menotto, “The most beautiful moment in Milan is when the rising sun paints the classical buildings on either side of the street into the distance in a pale golden hue.” And he perfectly managed to convey this mood. realme regularly manages to release stylish and beautiful smartphones. Realme 11 PRO and PRO + have a regular transparent silicone case in the base, but you will only want to use it with the black version. For beige and green, it is inappropriate. It is impossible to spoil such beauty and deny yourself the pleasure of feeling this smartphone in your hands.

The curved display is a continuation of the designer’s thoughts and at the same time fits seamlessly into the overall concept. In addition, there are no inconveniences during operation, as with many “waterfalls”. Once again, realme combines style and technology perfectly.

The location of the main camera block, in addition to the aesthetic solution, turned out to be functionally convenient, which is rare for a central-axial location.

The weight is small, 189 grams, the dimensions are comfortable and will suit almost any user. The fingerprint scanner is located under the screen. Side buttons are pressed easily and at the same time as accurately as possible

Nice, cozy and comfortable device. And the eco-leather covering on the green and beige versions is just great.

Iron

There are few significant differences between the models. Basically it’s just the memory and the main camera. The RAM is implemented in the LPDDR4X format, and the permanent memory is in UFS 3.1. 11 PRO is offered in 8\256 and 8\512 configurations, and 11 PRO + – in 8\256 and 12\512, respectively. The basis in the form of a processor in both cases is the Dimensity 7050, made according to the 6 nm process technology. This processor is characterized by high performance and energy efficiency. In tests in AnTuTu 9 – 11PRO + scored 558,996 points.

The Mali-G68 MC4 GPU is responsible for displaying the image. The vapor chamber cooling system does a great job.

Both smartphones run the Realme UI 4.0 operating system based on Android 13. There is convenient music and video playback control, numerous interface settings, battery optimization and much more. Unlocking the phone occurs through a fingerprint scanner or a face recognition function.

It is worth noting the useful function of pixelating screenshots from correspondence, which allows you to hide the sender’s personal information. With one click, you can make the photo and username in the screenshot become blurry.

Camera

realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a 200MP sensor, while the 11 Pro has a 100MP sensor. Front camera 32 megapixels. Frames are clear, bright and saturated. Night modes on both models are flawless. In low light conditions, both models show excellent results.

Detail is high, noise is low, and contrast is excellent. Color gamut is also accurate, so images look natural in all conditions.

It can also record 4K/30fps video from the main sensor when the ultra-wide is limited to 1080p/30fps. The choice of H.264 and H.265 codecs is available to us, the video bitrate is 20 megabits per second, and the audio is 256 kilobits per second.

The 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera performs well in daylight conditions, but in low light, the performance of the “wide” is reduced.

The front lens is a 32-megapixel sensor. Selfies are detailed and bright, while they have very high fidelity and good contrast.

As a result, you get an almost professional camera that will allow you to create masterpieces with due talent.

Screen

The 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut is identical on both models. Regardless of the lighting conditions, the picture is always clear and colorful. Even under the bright sun you can see everything perfectly.

Watching content is pleasant and comfortable. The protective film only immediately wants to be removed so that it does not stand out. In any case, whether you watch videos, play games, surf the net or read the news, you will enjoy the picture to the fullest.

Battery

With the same battery with a capacity of 5000 milliamp-hours, the devices differ in the power of chargers 67 watts for 11 PRO and 100 watts for 11 PRO+. In both cases, the charge is fast, so it will take you no more than half an hour to completely “feed” the battery with electricity.

Moreover, if you need to quickly restore the minimum performance, even less time will be enough for you. This is the best result in its segment. Discharging these smartphones in a day is a lot of work. So you don’t have to worry about autonomy.

Nice addition to a new smartphone

In addition to all this beauty, sales of the realme Buds Air 5 Pro wireless headset should begin in Russia . It is made in the TWS form factor. Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is equipped with two dynamic drivers: 11mm woofers and 6mm tweeters.

There is Hi-Res Audio certification, as well as support for high-quality LDAC codec and surround sound technology with 3D surround effect.

Active noise cancellation eliminates ambient noise up to 50 decibels. According to the manufacturer, the battery life will be 40 hours

The sound quality is excellent. It doesn’t matter if you’re listening to a classical concert, talking to a friend, or turning on something energetic while jogging. All ranges are as clean as possible. The general feeling is that you are not using a headset, but are using full-fledged studio headphones.

They hold tight, and even when playing sports, there is no danger of losing them. Ear pads of three options will allow you to choose your own as comfortably as possible and not experience discomfort even during prolonged use. The expected price is 8990 rubles, and for such quality it is very cool.

Conclusion

Who are these smartphones for? For everyone who cares about style combined with technology. Reliable, powerful, fast and beautiful. This is exactly what these devices turned out to be. The photo quality is excellent. Moreover, prices from realme continue to pleasantly surprise: 11 PRO 8 + 128 – 32,999 rubles, 11 PRO 8 + 256 – 35,999 rubles, 11 PRO + 8 + 256 – 39,999 rubles, 11 PRO + 12 + 512 – 43,999 rubles. Thanks to realme and Matteo Menotto for summer Italy, it will warm you on gloomy days.

Users who purchase and activate new items before August 13, 2023 will receive a free Easy IV subscription for three years, and when buying devices in M.Video, DNS, MTS and Beeline stores until July 31, a VK column will be provided as a gift Capsule Neo. Those who purchase new items before July 31 in the salons of the mobile operator MegaFon will receive a year of free communication from the company.