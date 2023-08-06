google plans to take greater control over the internet

- Advertisement -

Google is developing a new web standard called the Web Integrity API, which aims to increase security and control in the Internet environment. The project involves

Google is developing a new web standard called the Web Integrity API, which aims to increase security and control in the Internet environment. The project involves using the Integrity API to collect information about users in order to verify their identity and detect tampering in browsers. The collected data will also be useful for advertisers to fight against social media bots, protect intellectual property and ensure the security of transactions.

The way the Integrity API works is that the browser communicates with a third-party server to run the necessary checks. The result is an IntegrityToken, a signed proof of the immutability of the web environment. The token is then passed back to the user. If the server considers the token to be trusted, then the content on the page is unblocked.