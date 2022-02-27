iPhone SE 2022: $300?

except surprises, the launch of the third generation iPhone SE is already very close. Rumors point to March 8, just over a week, although there is still no confirmation in this regard. However, what we do continue to see new speculation about is its price. And the last one that has come to us so far is one that, without a doubt, will make those who are waiting for the arrival of this third generation very happy.

And it is that, as we can read in Investors, the analyst of the investment firm Loop Capital Markets, John Donovan, claims to have heard Rumors that place the entry price of the iPhone SE 2022 at just $300 (which, being Apple, would be 299 dollars), that is, a decrease of 100, 25%. Another analyst, Daniel Ives, believes that Apple will keep the starting price of $399, but does not rule out a lower price.

Is it possible that Apple will reduce the price of the iPhone SE so much? At first it sounds very complicated, but There are some options that we must assess when analyzing this possibility, and which are the ones I already raised when analyzing whether Apple needs a cheap iPhone. And in my opinion the answer is yes, if Cupertino wants to maintain the good health and economic growth of recent years.

As I mentioned then, Apple’s growth potential at the high end is limited, since it is a relatively small space, distributed and in which the different options are already well established. The great growth option for those in Cupertino is to bring the iPhone SE to even more pockets than are currently available, with a price drop, which could come in several ways.

The most obvious, however, is not the most likely, in my opinion. A price drop to the standard iPhone SE would be great news, no doubt, but It would be a bit of an odd move if we look at Apple’s pricing policy over the years.. Price drops are something tremendously punctual, not something we are used to.

In my opinion, the most likely way is that Apple chooses to grow the iPhone SE family. How? Well, in the same way that it has done with the iPhone line: keeping several versions on the market simultaneously. Currently it is possible to buy, directly from Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. In the same way, it would make sense that the iPhone SE 2022 replicates the prices of the current generation, and that it in turn is maintained, even if it is with a only version, with a lower price than the current one. It is in this scenario that the option of an iPhone SE for $299 seems more feasible to me.

Regarding the new generation, there is also the possibility of a price decrease with the change of generation, but in this case, it is quite complicated for me to be 25 percent. to go down, I think your floor would be in the 350 dollars. A descent that, however, would also be something to highlight.