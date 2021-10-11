iPhone SE 3 will not change in design, but will have 5G and the Apple A15 SoC

iPhone SE 3, the third generation of cheapest mobile in the Apple catalog, is on track for launch in spring 2022, according to the Japanese blog specialized in Apple, Makotara, which also points out its salient features such as maintaining its design and size, but with internal hardware changes.

Apple has just put the iPhone 13 on the market with the Pro Max model as the maximum exponent of this generation. However, all rumors suggest that it will regain a line of terminals that was key in 2020 to smooth the drop in sales in a market where the price became a critical point. The reception of the iPhone SE 2020 and its $ 399 was extremely positive.

iPhone SE 3: only internal changes

This terminal not only maintains a large collection of followers for its price. Its small size with a screen below 5 inches makes it easy to use with one hand, something that most phones cannot say after the rise to the medium size. According to Makotara, none of this is going to change and Apple will maintain its overall design and chassis in aluminum and glass, its 4.7 inch LCD screen, its huge bezels and even the physical home button with Touch ID on the front.

Without relevant modifications in the industrial design, contrary to what has been rumored, the terminal will have notable changes in its interior from the hand of the SoC Apple A15 that would allow you to improve performance and support 5G with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60. It will be the first smart mobile of this series that can access the latest generation of mobile networks.

There is also talk of slight changes to the front camera with a perforated design, but basically we are talking about an iPhone 13 stuffed into the body of an iPhone 8, as already pointed out by reports from the analyst specializing in Apple, Ming-Chi Kuo, and from Nikkei Asia.

The production of the iPhone SE 3 would begin in December according to the sources for a launch in spring, probably in the month of April like the previous ones, although the global chip shortage that we suffer may delay production and the official launch. Manzana would keep the price of $ 399 as its biggest asset and the corresponding update in software with iOS 15,