apple's iphone se (2022) cheaper than ever in this ecommerce

Apple launched the third generation of its iPhone SE in 2022. This model is an affordable option for those users who prefer iOS to Android, but do not want to spend what traditional smartphones from the apple brand cost. Almost two years later, an e-commerce platform has significantly reduced its price.

While rumors about a fourth generation of the iPhone SE grow, prices of the model that Apple launched in 2022 drop. Currently, in the official store, it is offered from 529 euros (the 64 GB version), however, it can be obtained for much less.

On the MediaMarkt website , they have reduced the iPhone SE 3 to 449 euros . That is, the model with 64 GB of storage has a 15% discount. If you prefer more internal memory, the ecommerce also offers the version with 128 GB for 509 euros (in Apple it is for 599 euros) and the 256 GB version for 639 euros (compared to 729 euros for Apple).

Is the iPhone SE worth it?

Apple’s affordable smartphone clearly falls short of the features offered by the technology company’s most recent models. However, they are an option to consider if you prefer the iOS operating system to Android and you are a fan of the brand. Especially if you want to take advantage of the 5G networks that are increasingly present in Spain.

The iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch HD retina display . These dimensions and the quality they offer do not compete with the 6.1-6.7″ super retina XDR screens of the iPhone 14 and 15 phones that Apple has launched in recent years. But let’s remember that it is a much cheaper version and that, thanks to MediaMarkt, we can get it for even less.

The materials with which the mobile is made are aluminum and glass, something that we have seen in other devices of the brand and that only changes in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models. Therefore, in this aspect, there is not much difference.

Regarding the processor, the iPhone SE 3 has an A15 Bionic , the same as Apple’s iPhone 14 and which offers great performance. However, while the latter has five GPU cores, the budget model has four cores.

For its part, it only has a rear camera , 12 megapixels, compared to the dual camera of Apple’s basic models. This technology provides the device with a Portrait Mode with Depth Control and x1 optical zoom range.

Although it only has one camera, it should be noted that the firm stands out for the quality of its images, something that does not change in the iPhone SE 3.

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

With the affordable iPhone, users can use Emergency SOS. This function is increasingly prominent from Apple and is capable of saving people’s lives when they are in risky situations.

Apple claims that the battery of its iPhone SE 3 lasts up to 15 hours of video playback. However, to charge it, a Lightning charger will still be required , as is the case with the iPhone 14 and its predecessors.

Other iPhone discounts

If the most affordable model from Tim Cook’s company doesn’t convince you, there are other offers currently available.

In case you have a little more money to spend and want to opt for an Apple iOS smartphone, here is a list of other MediaMarkt discounts that will be active these days: