iPhone SE 4 may be canceled or delayed due to low sales of iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 14 Plus

In the first half of this year, Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 as its “cheapest” device, maintaining the design of the past model, but bringing under the hood the powerful A15 Bionic chipset. Previously, rumors suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would have a major design change and be delayed to 2024. However, new information from a famous analyst suggests that the cell phone may be delayed again or even canceled.

Ming-Chi Kuo, known for bringing correct information about Apple, revealed that the Cupertino giant may give up its plans to launch the iPhone SE 4. According to the analyst, the company would have several reasons to postpone the project to 2024 or even even cancel it. The analyst says that one of the main reasons is the low sales of the company’s entry and intermediate models. According to him, the iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced the iPhone 13 Mini, were a failure, in addition to the iPhone SE 3 itself not having fallen to the taste of users as the Cupertino giant imagined.

(1/5)

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (eg, SE 3 , 13 Mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Although the iPhone SE 3 has support for 5G connectivity, some believe that its sales were low due to the dated design and lack of features present in other more expensive iPhones and even in some Android phones present in the same price range. A leak claimed that the iPhone SE 4 would have a similar design to the iPhone XR, bringing a 6.1-inch screen with a large notch for the front camera, in addition to bringing Touch ID on the power button or Face ID, changes that would lead to at a considerable cost, which would be reflected in the sales value.

Previously, tipster Jon Prosser brought alleged renderings of the iPhone SE 4, which featured the design of the iPhone XR. Check it out below:

In the same leak, Prosser revealed that it would come equipped with the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, the same as the Pro models of the iPhone 14 line.