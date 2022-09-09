iPhone 15 first rumors: greater segmentation to push on Pro models

We are therefore talking about the iPhone 15, but it could be deduced that this novelty could represent a starting point to be carried forward also with subsequent generations, therefore with iPhone 16 and so on.

We have not yet got used to the new 14 base and Pro that we are already talking about the next generation thanks to the indications of the well-known analyst Ming Chi Kuo. He did it through a series of Tweets through which he clarifies his thoughts about him, which we could also summarize with a sentence. Apple will point to ‘differentiation’ between the basic and top-of-the-range starting next year.

- Advertisement -

According to Kuo, Apple’s goal will be to to sharpen the hardware and functional differences between the basic and the Pro models, in order to further increase the sales of the latter. Not only that, even between the Pro and Pro Max versions the distinctions could increase, thus leading to the birth of a precise strategy designed to increase profits together with user satisfaction, a sensible solution in a now mature market like that of telephony. This move could also appease the controversy of those who consider iPhone models too similar to each other, even between different generations.

On balance, the most marked differences between iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reduced to the size of the display, the battery, the small differences between the processors and the part relating to the cameras, and to confirm this. hopes for an increase in RAM on the more expensive models have also been definitively dashed.

The idea, according to Kuo, is of introducing even more unique features, substantial improvements and perhaps even greater diversity in appearancesuch as to make higher-end devices more and more distinctive.

In addition to the hypothesis of greater segmentation, some rumors have already emerged about the possible characteristics of the next iPhones and one of these, again by Kuo, speaks of the possible exclusive presence on the iPhone 15 Pro Max of a periscope zoom 6X.

- Advertisement -

The next step will be to introduce the exclusive features on the basic models only the following year, for example the periscopic zoom could arrive on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus only in 2024. Let us remember once again that this is a hypothesis and it will have to pass a long time before to be able to define ‘established’ solutions.