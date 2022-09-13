HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Significant Performance Improvements | AnTuTu

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Significant Performance Improvements | AnTuTu

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
1058266.jpeg
1058266.jpeg
- Advertisement -

iphone 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max represent Apple’s top offer for this 2022, both smartphones were officially announced last week together with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models which, compared to the Pro, retain many of the technical and aesthetic characteristics of the previous generation, Apple A15 Bionic chip included. It is therefore interesting to pause to analyze the data antutu on the performance of the two flagship devices, especially if you compare them to those related to iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

- Advertisement -

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65 mm
6.1 inches – 2532×1170 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
6.1 inches – 2556×1179 px

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple promises to upgrade the Studio Display’s webcams

- Advertisement -

78.1 x 160.8 x 7.65 mm
6.7 inches – 2778×1284 px

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
6.7 inches – 2796×1290 px

- Advertisement -

Click here for the complete comparison »

From the Weibo page of AnTuTu we learn that the tested iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have 1TB of internal memory and iOS 16 on board. The RAM, we remember, is equal to 6GB – exactly like on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max (unlike the 13 and 13 mini, now the 14 and 14 Plus also have 6GB of RAM).

THE RESULTS

As you can easily imagine, the performance of the new generation is higher than those of the 2021 models. What matters most is of how much are higher (NOTE: according to AnTuTu data). Let’s start with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which overall got a score of 972.936 as follows:

  • CPU: 241.999 (Apple A16 Bionic, remember)
  • GPU: 403.717 for the GPU
  • memory: 180.737
  • UX: 146,483

These, however, the results of the iPhone 14 Pro:

  • total: 978.147
  • CPU: 246.572
  • GPU: 408.723
  • memory: 176.151
  • UX: 146.701

Put like this, these values ​​say very little. Comparing them to the previous generation with Apple A15 Bionic, however, we can extrapolate some interesting information:


COMPARISON WITH THE PREVIOUS GENERATION


PERCENTAGE improvements
  • CPU
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: + 12.9% compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max
    • iPhone 14 Pro: + 17% compared to iPhone 13 Pro
  • GPU
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: + 26.6%
    • iPhone 14 Pro: + 28.2%
  • memory
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: + 10.8%
    • iPhone 14 Pro: + 9%
  • UX
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: + 8.8%
    • iPhone 14 Pro: + 11.2%
  • TOTAL
    • iPhone 14 Pro Max: + 17%
    • iPhone 14 Pro: + 18.8%
Apple iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) - Dark Purple

{shop}Amazon

1989 See offer
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) - Sierra Blue

Apple: Craig Federighi will speak on security at the Lisbon Web Summit

AmazonAmazon

1699 See offer
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) - Dark Purple

{shop}Amazon

2139 See offer
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (1TB) - Graphite

AmazonAmazon

1869 See offer
VIDEO

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Distiphone to 1,399 euros or from Unieuro a 1,489 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from Amazon to 1,339 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available online from eBay at 1,050 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 13 Pro is available online from eBay at 975 euros.
(update of 13 September 2022, 3.15 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Tablets beat laptops at Google: Pixelbooks are canceled

Important news about Google and to the large-screen hardware it brings to market....
Tech News

Google Drive has a new widget for Android tablets, and it’s almost perfect

If there is a cloud storage application that is very useful, it is...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.