iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max: Significant Performance Improvements | AnTuTu

14 Pro And 14 Pro Max represent Apple’s top offer for this 2022, both smartphones were officially announced last week together with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models which, compared to the Pro, retain many of the technical and aesthetic characteristics of the previous generation, Apple A15 Bionic chip included. It is therefore interesting to pause to analyze the data on the of the two flagship devices, especially if you compare them to those related to iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

From the Weibo page of AnTuTu we learn that the tested iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have 1TB of internal memory and iOS 16 on board. The RAM, we remember, is equal to 6GB – exactly like on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max (unlike the 13 and 13 mini, now the 14 and 14 Plus also have 6GB of RAM).

THE RESULTS

As you can easily imagine, the performance of the new generation is higher than those of the 2021 models. What matters most is of how much are higher (NOTE: according to AnTuTu data ). Let’s start with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which overall got a score of 972.936 as follows:

CPU: 241.999 (Apple A16 Bionic, remember)

241.999 (Apple A16 Bionic, remember) GPU: 403.717 for the GPU

403.717 for the GPU memory: 180.737

180.737 UX: 146,483

These, however, the results of the iPhone 14 Pro:

total: 978.147

CPU: 246.572

246.572 GPU: 408.723

408.723 memory: 176.151

176.151 UX: 146.701

Put like this, these values ​​say very little. Comparing them to the previous generation with Apple A15 Bionic, however, we can extrapolate some interesting information: