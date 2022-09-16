iPhone 14 Pro and Max with Qualcomm 10 Gbps 5G modem

Of teardown – or teardowns, in Italian – of each of the 14 we have already seen some and many others we will see. Unlike various Android manufacturers, Apple, which has changed its opinion on many aspects over the years, has never returned to one: of the iPhone is expected to be one generation per yearthe “economic” SE line (whose prices have recently increased) even has a two-year update cycle.

For this and for the fact that Apple has always catalysed the attention of anyone, often even those who do not love it, when the new iPhones arrive, in-depth contents are guaranteed, which is why, for example, we will see many teardowns. That of the YouTube channel WekiHome he is among the first to arrive, and he hands us over information that we did not yet have: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max use the Snpadragon X65 5G .