iPhone 14 Pro and Max with Qualcomm 10 Gbps 5G modem

Of teardown – or teardowns, in Italian – of each of the iphone 14 we have already seen some and many others we will see. Unlike various Android manufacturers, Apple, which has changed its opinion on many aspects over the years, has never returned to one: of the iPhone is expected to be one generation per yearthe “economic” SE line (whose prices have recently increased) even has a two-year update cycle.
For this and for the fact that Apple has always catalysed the attention of anyone, often even those who do not love it, when the new iPhones arrive, in-depth contents are guaranteed, which is why, for example, we will see many teardowns. That of the YouTube channel WekiHome he is among the first to arrive, and he hands us over information that we did not yet have: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max use the Snpadragon X65 5G modem.
Apple’s intention, which has been talked about for some time, would be to be even more autonomous in the design of its products then of abandon qualcomm and its components, combining the Bionic chips of the iPhones with modems designed in Cupertino. However, the times are long, and if the goal was to greet the chipmaker from San Diego in 2023, now it seems that the times are longer. The question, however, will have a solution next year, that the iPhone 14 Pro would have Qualcomm modems had never been in doubt.
It remains to be understood if the same Snapdragon X65 5G is a dowry to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It is probable, since similar components are usually shared among members of the same generation, but for clarification and certainty we will have to wait for a teardown. Meanwhile, the efficiency of the Pros is partly explained by the adoption of the Snapdragon X65 5G, a modem that Qualcomm made official in early 2021 by promising performance – 5G at 10 Gbps – ed efficiency.
