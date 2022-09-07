iPhone 14: how to follow the Apple keynote live from 7 p.m.?

Today, has planned a new conference called “Far out”, during which several new products will be presented. The American manufacturer is meeting its fans this evening from 7 p.m. French time.

As Apple announced at the end of the previous month, the company has indeed planned a conference today, Wednesday September 7, 2022. This will be an opportunity for Apple to present its new iPhone 14, but also a whole lots of other devices.

Entitled “Far out”, tonight’s conference will be broadcast live on YouTube from 7 p.m. French time. As since the beginning of the pandemic, it will always be an entirely virtual event, without an audience. The entire Phonandroid team will obviously be on hand to follow the event with you.

WHEN AND HOW TO FOLLOW THE APPLE CONFERENCE?

When is Apple’s presentation? : Wednesday 07 September 2022

: Wednesday 07 September 2022 What time will the live start : at 7 p.m. (French time)

: at 7 p.m. (French time) How to follow Apple Live : here on the site using the YouTube video just above

: here on the site using the YouTube video just above How long will the live last : almost two hours

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE APPLE CONFERENCE?

On the occasion of its conference, it is expected that Apple will announce its new generation of smartphone, which will consist of 4 devices. We will find an iPhone 14, a new iPhone 14 Max, an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. These iPhone 14 and 14 Max should offer very few differences compared to previous models. The stars of the event will therefore be the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which will carry many new features.

Indeed, the two most expensive smartphones will be the only ones to benefit from the new, more powerful A16 chip. They will also be entitled to a new notchless designa 48 MP main sensor oanother feature Always-On Display. The prices promise to be high with us, since it will take more than 1000 euros for all models.

Apple will also present new connected watches Apple Watch Series 8. Two different models will be presented, always in 41 mm and 45 mm. The main novelty would be a body temperature sensor able to alert you in case of fever. Apple is also about to unveil a larger Apple Watch Pro with a new design that we were able to discover a few days ago. We must expect a very high price approaching 1000 euros.

Finally, in addition to smartphones and connected watches, Apple should also lift the veil on new AirPods Pro 2. On the program, Bluetooth 5.2, an updated H1 processor, better sound quality and increased battery life.