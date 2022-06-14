iOS 16 will make life easier for eSIM users switching iPhones

iOS 16 will fix a major problem for all eSIM users. Thanks to the update, there will no longer be a need to contact your operator to transfer your eSIM from one iPhone to another. The operation can be done using a simple Bluetooth connection by going to the smartphone settings.

Upon its arrival and since its democratization, the eSIM has revolutionized for many the way we use our smartphones. Moreover, manufacturers seem to have understood this well, given Google’s plans to accelerate the transition to this technology with Android 13. The Mountain View company is not the only one to see great potential in the latter. iOS 16 has also provided a new feature that should please its users.

If the eSIM has certainly made it easier to manage our phone numbers, it is no less complicated to transfer it to a new device. The methods differ and are more or less difficult to achieve. For the lucky ones, just scan a QR Code in the dedicated applications and you’re done. But for others, you often have to go to your operator to make the request, and wait several days before the transfer takes place.

iOS 16 will allow you to transfer your eSIM via Bluetooth

This is where iOS 16 comes in. With the next update of the operating system, a simple Bluetooth connection will be enough to transfer your eSIM to a new iPhone. This is what user Carson Waldron tells us on Twitter, who hastened to share screenshots of the operation. Thus, a quick visit to the iPhone settings should allow you to find your eSIM on your new device.

On the other hand, note that it will of course be necessary for the operator to support this functionality. For now, it’s still unclear which ones will make the list, as iOS 16 is still in beta. However, it is clear that this is a huge advantage for the operating system. If users are still not convinced by Apple’s platform, this new feature to help tip the scales.