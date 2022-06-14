Apple Fitness Plus, high growth potential for the next 5 years

Apple Watch, or rather its watchOS operating system, was one of the protagonists of WWDC 2022 which was held at the company’s headquarters (and online, of course) last week; among other things, we also talked about the news coming for Fitness Plus, the subscription service presented just under two years ago that offers the user many more options, features and above all video courses to stay in shape following their own preferences. sport and training level. And its future is brightaccording to analysts at JP Morgan.
In a note sent to investors, the bank noted that the service has enough elements to remain well differentiated from the rest of its competitors, and that thanks to this it will be able to continue to grow in the near future. This is despite the enormous push caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is now fading, now that we are returning, at least partially, to normal.
According to analysts, the virtual fitness market nearly doubled in 2021 – from 6 billion dollars overall in 2020 to 11 billion. At least half of current subscribers are expected to stick to this system of staying fit, which could lead the industry to hit $ 70 billion by 2026.
The extra edge of Fitness Plus is, of course, yours deep integration with the Apple ecosystem – both hardware and software. For example: during the training video it can show as an overlay the biological data detected in real time by the Apple Watch, and if the user is an Apple Music subscriber, he can choose a custom playlist as the soundtrack of the session. Furthermore, Fitness Plus covers a large number of sports activities, whereas other platforms are generally more specialized; therefore the pool of potential users is higher.
Summing up, according to analysts Fitness Plus could achieve sales of $ 3.6 billion by 2025; by comparison, in 2021 it was about $ 300 million. That said, it is believed that the bulk of the profits will come from the Apple One all-inclusive subscription rather than single-service subscriptions.
You must log in to post a comment.