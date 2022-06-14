Apple Fitness Plus, high growth potential for the next 5 years

Apple Watch, or rather its watchOS operating system, was one of the protagonists of WWDC 2022 which was held at the company’s headquarters (and online, of course) last week; among other things, we also talked about the news coming for Fitness Plus, the subscription service presented just under two years ago that offers the user many more options, features and above all video courses to stay in shape following their own preferences. sport and training level. And its future is brightaccording to analysts at JP Morgan.

In a note sent to investors, the bank noted that the service has enough elements to remain well differentiated from the rest of its competitors, and that thanks to this it will be able to continue to grow in the near future. This is despite the enormous push caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is now fading, now that we are returning, at least partially, to normal.