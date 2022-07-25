Netflix starts suggesting external payments from the iPhone and iPad app as well

Last March Apple has opened the door to the possibility of making outside the App Store for all those applications that are classified as readerthat is simple interfaces from which it is possible to access a series of contents included in a catalog, as for example happens for the video streaming apps, reading and so on. A few months after the announcement, it looks like has decided to make its moveas discovered by colleagues at 9to5Mac in the past few days. The novelty in question concerns the addition of a new screen in the iOS / iPadOS app which is shown during the creation of a new account, with which Netflix warns the user that the management of the same and all the payment information will not be carried out through services related to Apple, but will take place under the direct responsibility of Netflix. [mb_related_posts1]

THE DIRECT LINK ARRIVES IN THE APP

Many may ask themselves what’s different than now, considering that for several years Netflix has not allowed users to subscribe directly from the App Store, but only from the official website of the streaming service. The novelty concerns the presence of an explicit notice within the applications on the and iPad, to which it is even accompanied a direct link to the site from which to carry out the registration and payment procedures, as you can see from the image published just below (we point out that it is also possible to do it in Italy).





This means that Netflix can finally be more transparent about subscription methods, without having to risk incurring the wrath of Apple due to the mention of a system that allows you to circumvent the traditional rules of the App Store. We remind you that the program started by the Cupertino house is only accessible to developers who are approved after an evaluation conducted by the company itself, so there is still a margin of discretion in the hands of the Californian company.