HomeTech NewsMobileiOS 16 Beta 3 brings large music album art to the lock...

iOS 16 Beta 3 brings large music album art to the lock screen

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
2022 07 12 15.53.56.jpg
2022 07 12 15.53.56.jpg
- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 for developers, and also launched the iOS 16 public beta program, which gives users the opportunity to test this version.

One of the most notable changes introduced by the third beta is the presence of large music album covers on the lock screen. Years ago, there was a similar feature in earlier versions of iOS, but Apple removed it.

Now it’s back like an optional view that allows users to switch between the two modes depending on your preferences.

As the screenshot above reflects, the large view of the album art also adds a blur effect to the rest of the Lock Screen. The look and feel is very much like the Apple Music app.

Nevertheless, this new lock screen view works with all media apps, not only with Apple. This means that you will be able to use it with Spotify, YouTube Music and other third-party applications.

Xiaomi 12X: presented the new ‘Lite’ of the range

To activate this view, you must be running iOS 16 beta 3 and play music on your iPhone. Just tap the album art thumbnail on the lock screen music player and it will expand. To go back to compact mode, all you have to do is tap the album art again.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

HMD Unveils 3 New Iconic Nokia Feature Phones and a Tablet

HMD Global today announced three new feature phones to offer an alternative to people...
Mobile

These are all Xiaomi offers on Amazon Prime Day

Xiaomi has announced that it is joining Amazon Prime Day 2022. From today until...
Social Networks

Twitter sinks in the Stock Market: The legal battle with Musk will be crucial for its future

Twitter shares fell 11.3% yesterday on the prospect of a long court battle with...
Mobile

Peter Walsh talks about the experience of mixing Alejandro Sanz’s latest album in spatial audio

Peter Walsh, the renowned sound engineer responsible for the new spatial audio mix of...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.