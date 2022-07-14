iOS 16 Beta 3 brings large music album art to the lock screen

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 for developers, and also launched the iOS 16 public beta program, which gives users the opportunity to test this version.

One of the most notable changes introduced by the third beta is the presence of large music album covers on the lock screen. Years ago, there was a similar feature in earlier versions of iOS, but Apple removed it.

Now it’s back like an optional view that allows users to switch between the two modes depending on your preferences.

As the screenshot above reflects, the large view of the album art also adds a blur effect to the rest of the Lock Screen. The look and feel is very much like the Apple Music app.

Nevertheless, this new lock screen view works with all media apps, not only with Apple. This means that you will be able to use it with Spotify, YouTube Music and other third-party applications.

To activate this view, you must be running iOS 16 beta 3 and play music on your iPhone. Just tap the album art thumbnail on the lock screen music player and it will expand. To go back to compact mode, all you have to do is tap the album art again.