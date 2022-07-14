Peter Walsh talks about the experience of mixing Alejandro Sanz’s latest album in spatial audio

- Advertisement -

Peter Walsh, the renowned sound engineer responsible for the new spatial audio mix of the album “Sanz”, Alejandro Sanz’s latest album, has spoken exclusively for Apple Music.

Walsh highlights this album as one of the most important albums in Spanish so far this year and that it is a clear example of the range of enormous possibilities offered by spatial audio artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz.

How was the experience of mixing Alejandro Sanz’s album, «SANZ», in Dolby Atmos?

Alejandro’s music sounds fantastic on Atmos. It’s like he wrote the album with Atmos in mind. You feel the passion in the music, in his voice, as if he were singing directly to you.

You feel the impressive power and dynamics of each performance and feel more of the space and ambience around all the instruments.

And Alejandro’s voice in particular?

It’s much easier to focus on the vocals and feel the emotion because the music doesn’t come to you from the front of the mix. Since you can place the instruments in a three-dimensional environment, there is more space for the voice.

It sounds more personal; you hear the emotion of the performance and the strength and commitment of the artist. You can hear every breath, every nuance.

You are much closer to the singer, which ultimately leads to a deeper meaning and a more direct connection.

What is the difference between stereo and Dolby Atmos?

Atmos presents a much more immersive listening experience than conventional 2-channel stereo. You have a greater sense of the performance in a room with the musicians around you. You feel like you are a part of her, more inside of her.

The more you feel emotionally involved in listening, the deeper the connection and the more you will be moved by the music, and the more you will remember the experience.

From a technical standpoint, you can create more separation and definition between all the instruments in an Atmos mix. You can hear everything more clearly. Each instrument has its own location, its own space. You can really hear the ambience behind a particular sound and the room in which it was recorded.

It is also possible to physically bring some elements of the mix closer to the listener without making them louder. This achieves a clearer and more defined mixture.

Since there’s more definition, it’s possible to be more subtle with the balance, so mixes seem more intimate.

Did you have any specific concept when it came to mixing certain songs?

I approached all the mixes in the same way, imagining that the listener would be inside each one, free to explore the space.

For example, in the more flamenco songs, like “Geometría” and “La Rosa”, I placed many of the key elements around me. If you listen carefully, you can detect the clapping emanating from the four corners of the room and the ambience of percussion coming from above.

In most mixes it was possible to bring the vocals and acoustic guitars closer to the room, to give the perception that they are both in front of and slightly to the side of the listener.

Leaving the drums and bass in the more conventional location, at the back of the mix, gave the mix a 3D quality: the quieter, more subtle instruments are physically closer to the listener, rather than just louder.

Using a closer location point is Atmos’ way of making something louder, so it sounds more realistic.

And the songs with orchestra?

Songs with orchestra were ideal for mixing in Dolby Atmos. This is where you really feel the power and size of a full orchestra playing in a large concert hall-like space.

It is possible to place the different ambient microphones of the recording in the same places in the Atmos 3D space, to replicate exactly how it sounded during the performance, putting the listener right in the middle of the action. It is here, in this position, that the immersion experience is most intensely felt.

And the special effects?

In all of Alejandro’s songs there are many layers, some so subtle that it is easy to lose them in a stereo mix; or if used too loud they can make things sound quite confusing and messy.

With Atmos it’s easy to place these subtleties in positions where they can still be heard without taking up too much attention.

For example, it sounded great to put some of the programmed electronic sounds and synths further to the side and above the listener. Here they had more definition.

It’s possible to detect sound motion more easily in Atmos, so I had a lot of fun creating some magical 3D panning effects, giving the illusion of things flying around the room.

About Peter Walsh

Peter Walsh, multiple award-winning record producer and recording engineer, has been the man behind a mountain of hit records spanning many different musical styles from around the world. His uncanny ability to communicate and connect at all levels, both in the studio and live, with artists and technicians alike, has earned him a well-deserved reputation as a great professional who will create the ideal sound, whatever it may be.

Peter learned his craft at London’s Utopia studios, where he worked as an engineer for a wide variety of artists including Stevie Wonder, Donovan, Heatwave, Spandau Ballet, The Tubes, Shalamar and Boomtown Rats. Moving on to production, Peter went freelance in 1981 and thus began a long list of successful records that continues to this day.

From punk to pop to electronic to folk to Latin rock to indie, Peter has spent four decades at the top of an ever-changing music industry. His work with the likes of Heaven 17, Simple Minds, Peter Gabriel, Alphaville and Scott Walker is rightly considered iconic and has had a profound influence on musicians and music fans alike.

In addition to his role as producer and studio engineer, Peter has been the man of choice for countless live performance projects. He has produced, recorded and mixed many multi-platinum live CDs and DVDs; he has toured with Amnesty International and Peter Gabriel; and has worked with Scott Walker as a sound producer at the Royal Opera House, the Barbican Theatre, Sadler’s Wells and London’s Festival Hall.

Peter has witnessed first hand the rapid technological revolution in the recording industry. A lover of analog recording, he is equally comfortable working in the digital realm. With extensive experience as a mix engineer in both conventional stereo and Dolby Atmos, Peter often works from his London studio, e2immersive.

Recent projects include FKA Twigs, Daniel Blumberg’s Ivor Novello-winning score for the film “The World To Come” and Alejandro Sanz’s #1 album “Sanz.”

As well as producing, Peter is a regular contributor to the German magazine Sound & Recording and presents workshops and master classes for the Abbey Road Institute and universities around the world. Among the numerous prizes and awards Grammy 1994 of sound engineer and producer of Peter Gabriel Secret World Live “Best Long Format Music Video”

Latin Grammy 2002 as producer and mixing engineer for the album Serenoby Miguel Bosé .“Best Male Pop Vocal Album”.



