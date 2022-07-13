iPhone 14 Plus and Apple Studio Display Pro 27 “late: Young takes stock

Certainty can only be had when Tim Cook takes the stage at Apple Park, it is true, but since the first rumors about the 2022 range of iPhones, more and less reliable analysts and informants have all rowed in the same direction: the iPhone 14 range will continue to be divided into four models but the mini will be replaced by a iPhone 14 Max (or Plusas it’s called lately).

ROAD UP FOR IPHONE 14 PLUS

The unreleased iPhone of the 2022 range, however, does not seem to have started with the favor of luck. The trustworthy Ross Younganalyst of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said he spoke to some sources in the supply chain learning that Vendors are slow to ship displays for iPhone 14 Plus: “I’m far behind”, he added explaining that the difficulties could continue even in August.





Therefore, they do not seem to be strictly temporary difficulties. It remains to be seen if they will be important enough to force Apple to delay the debut of the iPhone 14 Plus (or Max), or more simply they will result in lower stocks in the warehouse that will extend shipping times to customers. The indiscretion is coupled with the news that emerged in late May, when it was said that the assembly of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would start in early August, while the first units of the iPhone 14 Max would be ready at the end. August, almost close to the presentation. In short, it is not the first time that we talk about delays for the iPhone 14 Plus: Beyond whether or not it may or may not arrive late, it seems evident that the gestation of the first really big iPhone (rumor has it of a 6.7-inch display, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max) but relatively cheap has been complicated.

ALSO DELAYS STUDIO DISPLAY PRO 27

In general, the issue of procurement of electronic components is quite hot, and Apple is in trouble like the others. The debut of the Pro version of the 27-inch Studio Displaya product that, according to rumors, Apple wanted to make its debut in June presumably during the WWDC, then having to give up and delay it in October and now even at the beginning of 2023. Everything we know about Apple’s AR glasses At the end of May it was Ross Young himself who informed us of the reasons that would have forced Apple to postpone it to October: Quanta Computer, which should take care of production 27 “Studio Display Pro, he allegedly decided to move it to another plant due to the Shanghai lockdowns, a process that took time. Now, however, other difficulties would have made a more realistic debut in early 2023.