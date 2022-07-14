The Nothing Phone (1) is now official for 469 euros

- Advertisement -

Nothing has submitted phones (1) your first smartphone and the gateway to your future connected and open ecosystem.

Featuring the all-new Glyph interface, a 50MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display, and custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, Nothing Phone (1) delivers speed and a smooth experience from €469.

With a waiting list of more than 200,000 reservations and a bid that reached more than $3,000 for the first 100 silk-screened units, it is one of the most anticipated technological gadgets in years.

Nothing Phone (1) has a transparent back, with a unique design, made up of more than 400 components. Their 100% recycled aluminum frame makes the phone light and strong, while more than 50% of the phone’s plastic components are made from recycled or bio-based materials, an industry-leading percentage.

Gorilla Glass 5 double face provides hardness, while advanced vibration motors make tactile responses feel real. Symmetrical bezels and an aluminum frame add elegance, lightness and durability.

The glyph interface It is a new way of communicating and also helps reduce the time we spend in front of the screen. Different light patterns, made up of 900 LEDs, indicate who is calling, signal notifications, battery status and more. The user will be able to match the different ringtones together with the Glyph patterns to their different contacts, in order to differentiate them and never miss what is really important.

Also, the function Flip to Glyph, which is activated by placing the Phone (1) with the Glyph interface facing up, it will activate the silent mode automatically and will only turn on the lights to indicate when there are notifications.

Nothing OS offers the best of pure Android. Without bloatware, just pure speed and a smooth user experience. Hardware and software speak a single visual language, with custom widgets, fonts, sounds, and wallpapers all designed en casa.

Nothing’s Ecosystem will be the home for all the user’s favorite technology. No separate apps. The user will be able to control devices from other brands from the quick configuration of the Phone (1), and will connect as easily as with Nothing devices.

Starting with Tesla, the user will be able to unlock the doors, turn on the air conditioning, see the remaining km and more. More third-party brand integrations will be announced soon.

The power of the Phone (1) is focused where it is needed most, thanks to its intelligent software that learns which applications are the user’s favorites. The most used applications will load super fast, while the rest will be freeze to save battery.

The user will be able to view their NFT collection and keep track of minimum prices directly from the Phone’s home screen (1) through the NFT Gallery.

The Phone’s dual camera (1) has two 50MP advanced sensors, with a main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The ƒ/1.8 aperture, dual image stabilization and 10-bit color video offer everything the user needs to capture exceptionally stable, realistic and detailed content. Smart features like night mode and scene detection adapt for perfect settings for brilliant results.

The user will be able to activate the Glyph interface to illuminate subjects in the foreground with a soft light. It’s like having a portable ring light, without the harshness of the flash.

A billion colors. All tones, incredibly realistic, with a 6.55″ OLED screen and HDR10+. Color is richer and contrasts are deeper to match every scene. An adaptive 120Hz refresh rate ensures compellingly responsive interactions, while offering reassuring power efficiency.

Behind the extraordinary speed of Phone (1) is chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+, co-engineered for Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. It offers phenomenal graphics and advanced camera features, all accelerated by 5G. Game mode precisely matches sound with graphics and minimizes notifications for a more immersive gaming experience.

The user can get 18 hours of use with each charge and two days on stand-by. Reaches 50% battery in just 30 minutes of charging. Reverse-charged accessories such as Nothing Ears (1) will charge at 5W. The wireless charging coil will light up thanks to the Glyph interface to indicate that wireless or reverse charging is taking place.

Availability and prices

The Phone (1) is available in black and white, with three models to choose from:

8GB/128GB (only available in black) – €469

8GB/256GB – €499

12GB/256GB – €549

Sales will begin at 08:00 on July 21, 2022 in over 40 countries and regions, including the UK, Europe, Japan, and India on nothing.tech and select carriers and partners.

In Spain, Phone (1) will be available from the following partners:

amazon.es

El Corte Ingles (online and in stores)

Fnac (online and in stores)

Másmóvil (online and in stores)

PCComponents

wow concept



