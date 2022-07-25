Intel Raptor Lake: the 13th generation of processors will be launched on October 17, 2022

We now have a release date for the next of processors. According to the ECMS leaker, the presentation will take place during the Innovation conference, organized on September 28, while the official launch is scheduled for 3 weeks later, on 17. AMD should draw its own CPUs a month earlier.

Finally, the Intel Raptor Lake will not be released this summer. This was confirmed by a leak from last February, which also announced a 40% increase in performance. On the other hand, there is a point on which this leak was right: the manufacturer plans to advance the release date of its new processors compared to the previous year. At least, that’s according to leaker ECMS, who predicts the launch of CPUs for October 27, 2022.

Indeed, Intel has already confirmed the date of its Innovation event, which will be held on September 28. The manufacturer will therefore wait another month before launching its new processors on the market, alongside its compatible Z790 motherboards. In addition, the H770 and B760 should not be presented at the conference and will therefore be entitled to a later release, such as at CES 2023 for example, on January 5, 2023.

Intel is about to launch its next generation of processors

Some information has already reached us regarding the Alder Lake processors. The i9-13900K, flagship of the range, would thus offer a performance gain of 28% compared to the current generation. On the other hand, it is still difficult to determine their selling price. One thing is certain, you will have to put money into it. Indeed, Intel is already predicting a surge in prices by this fall, a direct consequence of ongoing inflation.

Note also that despite its efforts to launch its processors earlier – the previous generation was available on November 4, 2021 – Intel has not managed to get ahead of AMD. Its rival will launch its Ryzen 7000 on September 15. The first rumors foresee an availability two weeks later, well before the Raptor Lake.