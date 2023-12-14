Cubot King Kong 9, its 10600 mAh battery is just the beginning

Yeah You are looking for a phone that is a real “beast” Both for its good technical features and for its general dimensions, Cubot has a line specifically designed for you. Its name itself makes it clear what type of terminal you will encounter, and more precisely its most recent version will positively surprise you: Cubot King Kong 9.

Cubot KingKong 9 is a mid-range phone which for less than 300 euros will give you everything you need to have energy for several uses uninterruptedly, well Inside you will find nothing less than a 10600 mAh battery. However, that is not the only thing it has to offer you, as it incorporates a secondary screen on its back along with a triple camera system.

Features of Cubot King Kong 9

Cubot King Kong 9 Design Official site Cubot Dimensions 172.0mm x 81.6mm x 17.7mm Weight 390 grams Colors Black Grid Technologies / Bands 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz – 3G: WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 4G: LTE FDD-1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13 /17/18/19/20/25/26/28A+B/66 SIM type Nano SIM Screen Screen technology Capacitive IPS Dimension 6.58 inches Resolution 2408 x 1080 pixels Multitouch Yeah Performance Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 12GB Storage memory Ability 256GB SD slot Yes, microSD up to 1 TB OS Version Android 13 Camera Resolution 100MP + 24MP + 5MP secondary camera 32MP Maker A stranger Battery Ability 10200mAh Fast charge yes, 33W Connection ports loading port Micro USB USB OTG Yeah Headphones Yes (3.5mm mini jack) Connectivity Wifi Yes, 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth Yes, 4.2 GPS Yeah NFC No Other features Spanish Language Yeah Box contents Phone, Power adapter, USB cable

A giant phone but with surprises

As in its previous releases, this model leaves aside the concept of portability or general comfort, so if you are one of those people who have small hands or find the feeling of heaviness annoying when carrying it in your pocket, perhaps the Cubot KingKong 9 may not exactly be the phone for you.

Thus, with some official dimensions of 172.0 mm x 81.6 mm x 17.7 mm and a total weight of 390 grams, Enough space has been made inside to include a battery that doubles the capacity of most Smartphones on the current market. You should also know that you will have a special reinforcement on its four frames to gain resistance to possible bumps or falls.

The phone has IP68 + IP69K certification to withstand contact with water as well as dust accumulation, so you don’t have to worry about resistance or durability issues over time. However, when talking about the best of its design, we must focus on what we find when we look at it from behind.

Basically in a central module you will have a secondary screen with a circular format and it will show you the time at all times as if it were a traditional clock, in addition to being able to reveal notifications without you having to unlock the main panel. On its sides you will see its three photographic sensors but also a LED flashlight with 5000 lumens of powerideal for outdoor activities such as camping or night walks.

Hardware that is repeated in the mid-range

When talking about the technical specifications of Cubot KingKong 9 You should know that you will have an acceptable viewing quality through a 6.58-inch IPS display with native Full HD+ resolutionthat is, 2408 x 1080 pixels from a native 20:9 aspect ratio, while if you are one of those who play from your mobile phone you will appreciate a refresh rate compatible with up to 120 Hz.

Following the path that we have already seen in many launches from China in the mid-range during 2023, a configuration has been chosen based on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor (MT6789) eight-core, this time followed by 12 GB of RAM which can be duplicated through virtual memory technology that uses part of the available free storage space.

In addition, 256 GB internal storage They will not quickly leave you without available space even if you are one of those users who save a lot of multimedia content, install multiple games or record videos often. You can also expand it using a microSD card up to 1 TB.

Finally, it is appreciated that the Cubot KingKong 9 arrives by default with the Android 13 operating system Factory installed for a simpler, faster operating experience with several features making their debut to complete your user experience.

Battery and cameras outside the norm

While a few years ago we were surprised by the 6000 mAh offered by the Cubot King Kong 3, has now been established as a standard that many mainstream phones come close to. Therefore, this Smartphone ups the ante with nothing less than 10600 mAh so you can enjoy several days of intensive use without needing a recharge. It is also compatible with 33W fast charging technology.

Regarding its cameras, in front you will have a 32 megapixel sensor located in a water drop-shaped notch format, so you will enjoy more than acceptable selfies as well as video calls and video recording in Full HD quality. And from behind? Three sensors are waiting for you.

The main camera does not skimp with 100 megapixelswhile it is followed by a secondary 5-megapixel macro-type sensor and an original 24 megapixel night vision sensor accompanied by a 1A LED flashlight and 2 infrared LEDs. With this you will be able to clearly capture what happens in the depths of the night, even when there is no lighting around you and your own vision is not able to appreciate what is in front.

Availability and price of Cubot KingKong 9

For buy the Cubot King Kong 9 You can do it from several local stores such as This is the case of Pccomponentesin addition to MediaMarkt with a competitive price, My Electro with shipping available throughout Spain, Carrefour with units in stockand logically Amazon as a sales alternative that always says present.

PROS: Design with second screen on the back

Battery with exceptional capacity

Quality of front and rear cameras

Up to 12 GB of RAM for great fluidity

CONS: It is a fairly robust and heavy phone